WATCH: Webb Simpson has ace from 215 yards out in Round 1 of RSM Classic

Simply perfect. 

Webb Simpson aced Plantation Course's par- 3 third (his 12th hole of Round 1) with a hybrid from 215 yards out.

It's Simpson's fourth career hole-in-one on Tour and first since the 2020 WM Phoenix Open, which he won. He's the last player to notch that feat.

Simpson turned in a 2-under 34 on the front nine and after his ace, sits at 4 under, two shots off the RSM Classic's lead. 

The 37-year-old is looking for his first PGA Tour victory since the 2020 RBC Heritage. 

