Golf is hard. Even if you're the best player in the world.

World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn was teeing off on the par-4 14th in Round 1 of the Honda LPGA Thailand ... and topped it. She flat-out topped it. Topped it like a 20-handicap.

She bogeyed the hole, but unlike a 20-handicap, she also shot 4-under-par 68. She is, after all, the world No. 1.