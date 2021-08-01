Watch: Xander Schauffele sticks wedge shot for Olympic gold medal-saving par

Getty Images

Xander Schauffele hit one of the best wedge shots of his life to clinch Olympic gold on Sunday in Tokyo.

Clinging to a one-shot lead over clubhouse leader Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia, Schauffele fanned his drive well right and into the trees on the par-4 18th hole at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The mis-hit forced Schauffele to hack out of the rough to about 100 yards, putting a wedge in his hands and demanding Schauffele get up and down to avoid a playoff.

Schauffele delivered, his ball landing just past the hole before spinning back to about 2 feet.

He then calmly sank the putt to cap a closing 4-under 67, 18-under week and secure the Olympic gold medal.

"Today was definitely my day," Schauffele said, "and it was really fun."

