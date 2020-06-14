Watch (or don't): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele suffer brutal lip-outs

Both putts seemed like mere formalities.

Xander Schauffele was tied for the lead and facing a 3-footer on Colonial's par-4 17th hole. Collin Morikawa had played his way into a playoff with Daniel Berger and had a 3-footer of his own for par to force a second extra hole.

Both missed – and brutally.

Schauffele had it rolling on the greens, having sunk a clutch 30-footer for bogey on the par-4 15th (after hitting his approach in the water) and draining a 25-footer for birdie on the par-3 16th to tie the lead with two holes left. But his short par save at the penultimate hole caught every inch of the lip, horseshoe-ing out. A closing par left Schauffele a shot out of the playoff.

"Felt like that summed up my week," Schauffele said.

Morikawa's lip-out didn't travel the whole way around the hole, but it severely rimmed out to hand the win to Berger and deny Morikawa his second career Tour victory.

"What happened on the playoff hole was just not a good putt," Morikawa said. "It was firm right and everything that couldn't have happened."