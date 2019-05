CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Play was halted at the Wells Fargo Championship because of lightning in the area at 3:37 p.m. ET with the day’s final pairing on the 10th hole.

The delay last just more than an hour. Play resumed at 4:48 p.m. after an hour-and-11-minute stoppage.

This is the second consecutive PGA Tour event that has been impacted by weather. Last week’s opening round at the Zurich Classic was delayed for seven-and-a-half hours because of thunderstorms.