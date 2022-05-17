×

Weather forecast: Heat, rain and a cold front await players at the PGA Championship

Getty Images

TULSA, Okla. – The players could see four different winds, some thunderstorms and a chilly Saturday morning this week in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The weather forecast has the temperatures ranging from a high of 92 degrees on Thursday to a low of 49 degrees on Saturday.

Friday shows potential for severe thunderstorms and winds that could gust upward of 25 mph, before a cold front brings a north wind to the grounds for the weekend.

Fortunately for those in contention on the final day, Sunday looks to be nearly perfect, with a high of 72 degrees and winds between 5-10 mph.

Full-field scores from the PGA Championship

Here’s a day-by-day snapshot of what’s expected.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny; temperatures – low of 74, high of 92; wind – S 10-20

FRIDAY: 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms; temperatures – low of 58, high of 87; wind – SSW shifting to N late in the day 15-25

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy; temperatures – low of 49, high of 63; wind – NNE 10-20

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny; temperatures – low of 53, high of 72; wind – ENE 5-10

