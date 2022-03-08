Weather forecast: Rain, wind and even cold temps this week at The Players

The rough is up at TPC Sawgrass, but that’s not the only thing that is, well, rough.

The weather forecast for this week’s Players Championship calls for multiple days of miserable conditions, including rain, wind and even frigid temperatures by Sunday.

Thunderstorms could roll in Wednesday night before more are expected the first two days of competition and Saturday morning. The wind will pick up on the weekend, with Saturday calling for wind-advisory speeds of 20-30 mph, and temperatures will drop significantly in time for the final round.

Here’s a day-by-day snapshot of what’s expected, per Tuesday’s Tour report:

THURSDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely; 80% chance of rain; temperatures – low of 64, high of 77; wind – SW 8-16

FRIDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely; 70% chance of rain; temperatures – low of 63, high of 74; wind – SE 8-16

SATURDAY: Rain likely in morning, windy and dropping temperatures; 70% chance of rain in morning; temperatures – 69 and lower; wind – W/NW 20-30

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold; 0% chance of rain; temperatures – low of 36, high of 54; wind – N/NE 15-25