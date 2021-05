“The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco," said Mark Twain.

It's not yet summer, but a chill is in the air in Northern California. After 100-degree days in Las Vegas last week for the LPGA Match Play, the U.S. Women's Open field will face temperatures in the low-50s and 60s, with plenty of fog.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the week at Olympic Club.