Tee times have been moved up for Sunday's final round of the Wyndham Championship, because of the threat of afternoon thunderstorms.

The final round at Sedgefield Country Club will feature threesomes off split tees, from approximately 7-9 a.m. ET.

Golf Channel will live stream its early-round coverage from 8:30-10:15 a.m. ETÂ (click here to watch). It will air tape-delayed on Golf Channel from 1-2:45 p.m. ET. CBS Sports coverage is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. ET.