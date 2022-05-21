Webb Simpson conquers difficult conditions at Southern Hills, shoots 5-under 65

TULSA, Okla. – Saturday at the PGA Championship felt more like Scotland than Oklahoma, with gusty north winds following a morning thunderstorm and temperatures dipping into the mid-50s.

None of that seemed to bother Webb Simpson, who shot 5-under 65 after making the cut on the number. Simpson now finds himself 1 under for the tournament and just a shot outside the top 10, with the players in front of him just starting their third rounds in difficult conditions.

Simpson called it one of the two or three best rounds of his career in a major championship.

"I think it goes up there," Simpson said after his third round. "Today was a test of the mind as well as physically because we have a mist out there all day, clubface is getting a little wet, it's blowing sideways.

"I typically don't like to play when it's colder weather, so I surprised myself a bit today, but I'll take it."

Most of Simpson’s work was done on the back nine, where he shot 5-under 30 and holed out for eagle at the par-5 13th, which is playing much more difficult into the north wind the players will face throughout the weekend.

Whether Simpson has done enough to go from the cut line to contention largely depends on the players in front of him. Big numbers are certainly out there Saturday at Southern Hills, and the world No. 50 will still need those ahead of him to struggle if he hopes to hoist the Wanamaker tomorrow afternoon.

"I'm just happy I have an opportunity tomorrow to have another good, solid round and have a good tournament," Simpson said before he headed indoors on a cold Saturday in Tulsa.