Webb Simpson, Matthew Fitzpatrick share lead at WGC-Workday Championship

BRADENTON, Fla. – Webb Simpson ran off three straight late birdies for a share of the lead Thursday in the WGC-Workday Championship. Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau ran up some big numbers.

Simpson matched Matthew Fitzpatrick with a 6-under 66 at The Concession in the World Golf Championships event moved from Mexico to Florida because of COVID-19 circumstances.

Simpson birdied the par-4 15th and 16th holes and par-5 17th. The 2012 U.S. Open champion won twice last season and has seven PGA Tour victories.

Fitzpatrick had a bogey-free round. The Englishman has six European Tour titles and is seeking his first PGA Tour win.

The top-ranked Johnson had two double bogeys in a 77. DeChambeau and Bubba Watson also shot 77, with DeChambeau making a triple bogey on the par-4 16th.

Brooks Koepka was a stroke out of the lead at 67 with Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner. Koepka won the Phoenix Open this month for his eighth PGA Tour title.

Second-ranked Jon Rahm bogeyed the final hole late in the afternoon for a 68.

Tony Finau, coming off a playoff loss to Max Homa last week at Riviera, also was at 68 with defending champion Patrick Reed, Wade Ormsby, Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith.

Rory McIlroy had three bogeys in a 69.

Third-ranked Justin Thomas birdied three of the last four for a 73. He dropped four strokes in a three-hole stretch on his first nine, making a double bogey and two bogeys.

Homa also shot 73.