Webb Simpson opens with 66 at Wyndham with Paul Tesori back on bag

Getty Images

Webb Simpson doesn’t need another reason to feel confident around Sedgefield Country Club, but he received a boost this week with caddie Paul Tesori back on the bag.

Two weeks ago Tesori could only make it halfway through the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational before stepping away because of back pain. For the final two rounds in Memphis Simpson worked with Joey Duplantis, before he turned to longtime friend Jonathan Dilanni for last week’s PGA Championship, where he tied for 37th. Simpson said it was the first time since 2013 that Tesori was unable to loop for him.

Wyndham Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Current FedExCup points standings

But the band is back together this week at the Wyndham, where Simpson has a victory and five other top-6s finishes. The world No. 6 opened with a 4-under 66 Thursday, his lone miscue coming on an out-of-bounds tee shot on his fourth hole of the day.

“It was great,” Simpson said of having Tesori back. “We did some good swing stuff yesterday, and he’s so excited to be back. His back’s doing pretty good. It’s a hilly golf course, we had the rain gear in there, so the bag was pretty heavy, but he did well.”

Earlier this week on Twitter, Tesori said that he has “some serious structural issues” but that he received an epidural and did “tons” of physical therapy.

“Doctor said losing 25 lbs would help,” Tesori wrote. “Geesh. Okay. Don’t yell at me!!!”

More articles like this
Golf Central

HV3 opens with 62: 'Wish I'd thought about [59]'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Harold Varner III didn’t even realize Thursday that he was a few birdies away from golf’s magic number.
Golf Central

Koepka (72) 'flat' to open sixth event in a row

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Playing in his sixth tournament in a row, Brooks Koepka would prefer to have this week off. But needing to make a push for the playoffs, Koepka began the week "pretty flat."
Golf Central

Schwartzel (and his straw hat) on the FEC bubble

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Charl Schwartzel has unintentionally made a fashion statement out on the PGA Tour this year when he’s donned the logoed straw hat.