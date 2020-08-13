Webb Simpson doesn’t need another reason to feel confident around Sedgefield Country Club, but he received a boost this week with caddie Paul Tesori back on the bag.

Two weeks ago Tesori could only make it halfway through the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational before stepping away because of back pain. For the final two rounds in Memphis Simpson worked with Joey Duplantis, before he turned to longtime friend Jonathan Dilanni for last week’s PGA Championship, where he tied for 37th. Simpson said it was the first time since 2013 that Tesori was unable to loop for him.

But the band is back together this week at the Wyndham, where Simpson has a victory and five other top-6s finishes. The world No. 6 opened with a 4-under 66 Thursday, his lone miscue coming on an out-of-bounds tee shot on his fourth hole of the day.

“It was great,” Simpson said of having Tesori back. “We did some good swing stuff yesterday, and he’s so excited to be back. His back’s doing pretty good. It’s a hilly golf course, we had the rain gear in there, so the bag was pretty heavy, but he did well.”

Earlier this week on Twitter, Tesori said that he has “some serious structural issues” but that he received an epidural and did “tons” of physical therapy.

“Doctor said losing 25 lbs would help,” Tesori wrote. “Geesh. Okay. Don’t yell at me!!!”