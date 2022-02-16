Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati voted PGA Tour PAC co-chairmen

LOS ANGELES – Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati have been elected as this year’s co-chairmen of the Player Advisory Council.

Simpson and Malnati were voted into the positions over Patrick Cantlay – the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year – and Billy Horschel. The 16-man PAC consults with the Tour Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues pertaining to the Tour.

Beginning next year, Simpson and Malnati will serve three-year terms as Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board, joining Rory McIlroy and Charley Hoffman.

The 16-man PAC was named last month, a group highlighted by Cantlay, world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

Simpson is a seven-time Tour winner while Malnati, who won his lone title in 2015, is in his eighth season on Tour.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Simpson, after Butch lessons, ready for rebound

BY Max Schreiber  — 

A new year means a new start, and that's exactly what Webb Simpson craves as he makes his 2022 debut at the Sony Open. 
Golf Central

Odds and value picks for the RSM Classic

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Scheffler, Oosthuizen and Simpson are PointsBet's favorites, but there are plenty of other names to keep an eye on this week.
Golf Central

Quail Hollow's Simpson WD's from Wells Fargo

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Webb Simpson was a last-minute scratch from the Wells Fargo Championship early Thursday with a “minor neck strain.”