Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati voted PGA Tour PAC co-chairmen

LOS ANGELES – Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati have been elected as this year’s co-chairmen of the Player Advisory Council.

Simpson and Malnati were voted into the positions over Patrick Cantlay – the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year – and Billy Horschel. The 16-man PAC consults with the Tour Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues pertaining to the Tour.

Beginning next year, Simpson and Malnati will serve three-year terms as Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board, joining Rory McIlroy and Charley Hoffman.

The 16-man PAC was named last month, a group highlighted by Cantlay, world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

Simpson is a seven-time Tour winner while Malnati, who won his lone title in 2015, is in his eighth season on Tour.