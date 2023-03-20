Webb Simpson splits with longtime caddie, Paul Tesori, after Valspar T-7

After his best finish in over a year and a half, Webb Simpson has parted ways with his longtime caddie, Paul Tesori.

Simpson, who tied for seventh Sunday at the Valspar Championship, announced Monday morning via social media that he and Tesori had “made the hard decision to change directions” after over 12 years of working together.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but one that we have thoroughly considered after spending many hours in prayer, seeking counsel from mentors, and having countless conversations together,” Simpson wrote. “Our time together has been truly unforgettable.”

Simpson won all seven of his PGA Tour victories, including the 2012 U.S. Open, with Tesori carrying his bag. The partnership also saw Simpson reach fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking and play on three Ryder Cup and three Presidents Cup teams.

“I could have never done this without Paul by my side,” Simpson added. “Not only has he been my caddie and swing coach, but one of my best friends in the world. … Pauly, Michelle, Alexis, Isaiah and their family will always be part of Team Simpson. Their family has become our family and our family has become theirs.”

Now 37 years old, Simpson slipped to No. 174 in the world rankings earlier this year before climbing back to No. 133 with his Valspar finish, his first top-10 since the 2021 RSM Classic, where he tied for eighth. He also tied for seventh at the Wyndham earlier that year, but he hasn’t cracked the top 6 in a tournament since February 2021. His last victory came at the 2020 RBC Heritage.

Simpson expounded on his recent struggles to reporters Saturday at Innisbrook, saying, “Honestly, I think my faith has been the number one piece. Just trusting that God's working. Even in the struggles, even in the hardships, there's still a purpose in it. Which helps me get out of bed in the morning. Because if I was only result-oriented and results-based there's a lot of evidence for me to be kind of down sad and no hope. But the Lord's asked me to work hard for His glory and I feel like I've done that. So, as hard as it's been and as frustrating and at moments wanting to snap every club in my bag, I've had a lot of peace through this last year and a half, which has been nice.”

Per Simpson, Tesori, who previously looped for Vijay Singh and Sean O’Hair, is planning on teaming up with another Wake Forest product, Cameron Young, who is currently ranked No. 17 in the world.

Simpson did not reveal his decision on a replacement caddie.