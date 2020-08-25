Webb Simpson withdraws from BMW to rest for Tour Championship

Getty Images

Webb Simpson withdrew Tuesday from the BMW Championship to be rested for next week’s Tour Championship, according to his management team.

It’s an interesting move for Simpson, who is No. 3 is the FedExCup standings. With the staggered scoring start at East Lake, he was set to be three shots behind heading into the season finale. With triple points available for the BMW, he’s likely to drop even further; seeds Nos. 6-10, for instance, will begin the week six shots behind.

Simpson has played four consecutive weeks on Tour, with top-6 finishes in each of his past two appearances. He’s broken par in 10 of his past 11 rounds and currently leads the Tour in scoring average (68.87).

The new 2020-21 season begins the week following the Tour Championship, at the Safeway Open in Napa, California. Next up is the U.S. Open, Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot. Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open.

The BMW field will remain at 69 players. The top 30 players after this week qualify for the Tour Championship.  

More articles like this
Golf Central

'Uncertain' Spieth not sure what's coming next

BY Will Gray  — 

After another dose of weekend struggles, Jordan Spieth is still searching as he heads into what might be the final start of his season.
News & Opinion

No cards, but plenty of bubble drama at Wyndham

BY Will Gray  — 

The stakes are somewhat lower for those around the top-125 bubble this year at the Wyndham Championship, but there's still plenty of drama.
News & Opinion

Margin proves razor thin for bubble players

BY Will Gray  — 

The PGA Tour regular season finale always delivers drama around the top-125 bubble, and the difference is often razor thin between keeping your Tour card and losing it.