Webb Simpson withdrew Tuesday from the BMW Championship to be rested for next week’s Tour Championship, according to his management team.

It’s an interesting move for Simpson, who is No. 3 is the FedExCup standings. With the staggered scoring start at East Lake, he was set to be three shots behind heading into the season finale. With triple points available for the BMW, he’s likely to drop even further; seeds Nos. 6-10, for instance, will begin the week six shots behind.

Simpson has played four consecutive weeks on Tour, with top-6 finishes in each of his past two appearances. He’s broken par in 10 of his past 11 rounds and currently leads the Tour in scoring average (68.87).

The new 2020-21 season begins the week following the Tour Championship, at the Safeway Open in Napa, California. Next up is the U.S. Open, Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot. Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open.

The BMW field will remain at 69 players. The top 30 players after this week qualify for the Tour Championship.