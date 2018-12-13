Web.com Tour moving to FedExCup-style points system in 2019

The PGA Tour policy board approved a provision that will transform how success is measured on the Web.com Tour, from earnings to a points-based system similar to that used on the PGA Tour.

The board ratified the measure at its final meeting of the year on Nov. 19 and the new system will be used on the secondary circuit beginning with the 2019 season.

According to a memo sent this week to members, a points-based system – as opposed to prize money – to determine eligibility was widely supported in a player survey in 2017.

Like the FedExCup format on the PGA Tour, points will be awarded based on a player’s finish, with 500 points going to the winner of regular-season events. The winner of the final regular-season event (WinCo Portland Open) will be awarded 600 points and the circuit’s three Finals events will award 1,000 points to the winner.

The PGA Tour transitioned to a points-based system in 2007 and points have been used to measure season-long success on the PGA Tour Champions since 2001.