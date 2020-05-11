This Week Across GOLF Channel & GOLFPASS (May 11-17)

Televised Golf Returns with TaylorMade Driving Relief benefitting COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Live golf makes its return to television on Sunday with TaylorMade Driving Relief, a charity skins match supported by UnitedHealth Group to raise money and awareness for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation, two organizations helping to lead COVID-19 relief efforts. Taking place at revered Seminole Golf Club in Florida, the two-man team skins competition will feature World No. 1 Rory McIlroy and 20-time PGA TOUR winner Dustin Johnson going up against PGA TOUR winners (and fellow Oklahoma State University alumni) Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

The first-ever broadcast from Seminole Golf Club, live coverage will air from 2-6 p.m. ET on NBC, GOLF Channel and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), with live streaming (unauthenticated) via PGA TOUR LIVE (NBC Sports Gold), GOLFPASS and GOLFChannel.com. Coverage will be hosted by Mike Tirico from his home in Michigan, and he’ll be joined by play-by-play host Rich Lerner and analysts Paul Azinger and Gary Koch from an off-site production facility. Steve Sands and Jerry Foltz will serve as on-course reporters at Seminole Golf Club. TaylorMade Driving Relief will follow strict CDC social distancing guidelines, local mandates and will utilize appropriate testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew and others on-site.

PGA Championship Week Coverage on GOLF Channel

Celebrating the PGA Championship: Tonight & Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET

Hosted by Rich Lerner, the two-part Celebrating the PGA Championship will air tonight and Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, showcasing a collection of critically-acclaimed GOLF Films Shorts and features produced for Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship wraparound news programming.

Monday’s show will offer GOLF Films Shorts on: two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka; The Lido Golf Club; PGA champion Justin Thomas (and his father Mike, a PGA professional); two-time PGA champion Vijay Singh; the 2000 PGA Championship, and Bob May’s runner-up finish to four-time PGA champ Tiger Woods; and Woods’ renewed pursuit of 18 majors following his 2019 Masters win.

Tuesday’s episode will focus on: the inspiring story of Traden Karch, as voiced by two-time PGA champion Rory McIlroy; John Daly’s improbable 1991 PGA Championship; PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau’s mentorship from PGA professional Mark Whetzel; a profile on golf course architect A.W. Tillinghast; reflections from the 2018 PGA Championship; and why Cameron Champ’s first PGA TOUR win was much bigger than a trophy to put on display.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds (Today through Wednesday): Memorable PGA Championships

At 9 p.m. ET tonight through Wednesday, GOLF Channel will recount a trio of memorable PGA Championship final rounds on Golf’s Greatest Rounds. Tonight’s episode will recount the 1999 PGA Championship at Medinah, Tiger Woods’ first PGA Championship victory. Tuesday night will be an encore of the 2018 PGA Championship final round, with Brooks Koepka outlasting Woods at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, while Wednesday’s episode will recall the 1974 PGA Championship won by Lee Trevino at Tanglewood Park in North Carolina.

All Week: PGA Championship Highlight Specials Dating Back to 1945

Viewers will be able to relive many of the PGA Championship’s library of iconic moments throughout the week on GOLF Channel through encore presentations of final rounds and highlight specials. Tuesday-Sunday, 30 and 60-minute PGA Championship highlight specials (dating back to 1945) will feature a list of champions that include: Byron Nelson, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Payne Stewart, John Daly, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, among many others.

Thursday through Saturday in Primetime: Ryder Cup Sunday Singles Matches

Thursday-Saturday starting at 7 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air the drama of the singles matches from the 2012, 2014 and 2016 Ryder Cup, the PGA of America’s biennial international team competition.

News, Original and Instruction Programming Highlights

All Week: Morning Drive, Golf Central Daily Shows Continue with Latest in Golf

Morning Drive and Golf Central continue this week with new episodes daily (9 a.m. ET – Morning Drive; 6 p.m. ET – Golf Central), covering the latest developments in the sport.

Both shows will feature guest interviews throughout the week, including past PGA Championship winners joining to reflect on their victories.

All Day Today: Big Break Prince Edward Island

‘Big Break Mondays’ continue on GOLF Channel today with Big Break Prince Edward Island, the series’ 11th season that initially aired in 2009. Featuring a cast of six men and six women aspiring professional golfers competing for a $100,000 cash grand prize, Big Break Prince Edward Island includes current LPGA Tour professional Gerina Pillar and GOLF Channel’s School of Golf co-host Blair O’Neal. The 11-episode season is airing its entirety today, continuing until 6 p.m. ET. Subsequent Big Break seasons will continue in the coming weeks on Big Break Mondays, with full-season marathons airing during the day and the final two episodes (typically) replaying in primetime on GOLF Channel.

Feherty Up Close (From a Distance): New Interviews with Tony Finau, Richard Boxall

GOLF Channel is continuing to publish new content as part of its Feherty Up Close (From a Distance) platform, a short-form interview extension of the Emmy-nominated original series Feherty, with sports and entertainment guests joining David Feherty remotely via video conference.

New episodes scheduled to be published this week include interviews with PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau (Tuesday), along with European Tour winner and Sky Sports commentator Richard Boxall (Friday). All episodes are available on GOLF Channel’s YouTube, including the latest interviews with Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and television analyst John Smoltz, along with 12-time European Tour (and three-time PGA TOUR) winner Ian Poulter.

Wednesday: Furyk Joins PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center on Eve of Turning 50

At 7 p.m. ET, a new digital episode of PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will be published on GOLF Channel’s YouTube channel and via @GolfChannel social media handles. Host Vince Cellini will be joined by 17-time PGA TOUR winner Jim Furyk, who officially will become eligible to compete on the PGA TOUR Champions tomorrow, when he celebrates his 50th birthday. Furyk will discuss the keys that have helped him become a consistent ball striker throughout his career, and also will share his thoughts on the issues surrounding the 2020 Ryder Cup. Also on Wednesday, a new episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT will air on GOLF Channel at 5:30 p.m. ET.

GOLFPASS Original Programming & Instruction

New Episode of Fairway to Table, Showcasing Hazeltine National Golf Club

Following the series’ premiere two weeks ago, Fairway to Table presented by ClubBuy returns for a new episode this week on GOLFPASS, showcasing Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

Featuring a culinary adventure exploring some of the nation’s finest country clubs, the series introduces the artists behind the apron who are creating local flavors and fantastic feasts for their members. Hosted by chef and author Michael Ponzio, each episode of Fairway to Table will showcase the culinary program at the best country clubs across the U.S.

Additionally – in conjunction with Sunday’s TaylorMade Driving Relief – GOLFPASS this week will premiere four new episodes of My Daily Routine, featuring the four players taking part in the competition: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. My Daily Routine is an original GOLFPASS digital series where top golfers, athletes, entertainers and acclaimed business professionals showcase the daily rituals that keep them sharp and on their games.

Instruction on GOLFPASS

GOLFPASS coaches will offer instruction tips along with content relating to Sunday’s TaylorMade Driving Relief event delivered throughout the week across GOLFPASS Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles. Specific content will include:

Instagram Lives hosted by Chris Como, with George Gankas (Wednesday: 8 p.m. ET, Matthew Wolff’s coach) and Claude Harmon III (Thursday: 8 p.m. ET, Dustin Johnson’s coach).

Martin Hall previewing what viewers can expect from Seminole Golf Club on Sunday.

Martin Chuck offering a lesson on what to focus on before returning to the golf course.

Big Break Full Seasons on GOLFPASS

This past Friday, Big Break Indian Wells and Big Break Ireland joined 13 previous seasons of Big Break that are now available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS as part of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership. Fifteen Big Break seasons are currently available on GOLFPASS, including Big Break I, Big Break II: Las Vegas, Big Break III: Ladies Only, Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, Big Break V: Hawaii, Big Break VI: Trump National, Big Break VII: Reunion, Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break Michigan, Big Break Dominican Republic, Big Break Indian Wells and Big Break Ireland.

This Friday, Big Break Atlantis and Big Break Greenbrier will launch on GOLFPASS, bringing the number of Big Break seasons available to 17.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available this week:

Golf Central Podcast presented by TaylorMade: GOLF Channel senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the flurry of golf courses beginning to reopen, and look ahead to Sunday’s TaylorMade Driving Relief charity team skins match benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts, featuring Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

College Golf Talk: On this week’s College Golf Talk special presented by Topgolf, GOLF Channel senior writer Ryan Lavner is joined by Wake Forest senior Siyun Liu. The two discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on her college career, as well as her plans to turn professional.

1Up Podcast with Gary Williams: Williams is joined by Korn Ferry Tour players Curtis Thompson and Ryan Ruffels, and they discuss what they’ve been up to in quarantine, as well as their thoughts on the Korn Ferry Tour’s plans for a wraparound season.