A week after U.S. Open, star-studded field on tap for Travelers Championship

As the world's best players are currently dueling for the U.S. Open crown in Los Angeles, many of them will be battling again next week over 3,000 miles away at the Travelers Championship.

Eight of the world's top 10 players — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and defending champion Xander Schauffele — are set to tee it up in Connecticut next week.

Other notables include Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and Sahith Theegala, who is back for redemption after a bunker blade on the 72nd hole last year cost him the tournament.

The Travelers Championship is known for hitting it on the head with their sponsor's exemptions to rising stars. This year, four spots were granted to former world No. 1 amateur Ludvig Aberg, who turned pro last week, U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett, Connecticut native Ben James and Michael Thorbjornsen, who finished fourth last year at TPC River Highlands.

Jordan Spieth, the world's 10th-ranked player and 2017 Travelers champion, is not in the field, as players are allowed to skip one designated event.

Check out the full field below: