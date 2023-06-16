×

A week after U.S. Open, star-studded field on tap for Travelers Championship

Getty Images

As the world's best players are currently dueling for the U.S. Open crown in Los Angeles, many of them will be battling again next week over 3,000 miles away at the Travelers Championship. 

Eight of the world's top 10 players — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and defending champion Xander Schauffele — are set to tee it up in Connecticut next week. 

Other notables include Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and Sahith Theegala, who is back for redemption after a bunker blade on the 72nd hole last year cost him the tournament. 

The Travelers Championship is known for hitting it on the head with their sponsor's exemptions to rising stars. This year, four spots were granted to former world No. 1 amateur Ludvig Aberg, who turned pro last week, U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett, Connecticut native Ben James and Michael Thorbjornsen, who finished fourth last year at TPC River Highlands. 

Jordan Spieth, the world's 10th-ranked player and 2017 Travelers champion, is not in the field, as players are allowed to skip one designated event. 

Check out the full field below: 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Xander: Mixed feelings on designated events

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Many different players have different opinions on the current designated events format, but Schauffele said adjustments will be made.
Golf Central

Report: Tour to elevate WMPO, 3 other events

BY Brentley Romine  — 

The PGA Tour is set to reveal the remaining tournaments that will receive elevated status next season.
Golf Central

Bunker blade crushes Theegala's victory hopes

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Sahith Theegala walked to the 18th tee with a one-stoke lead and his maiden Tour win in sight.