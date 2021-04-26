This week in golf (April 26-May 2): Tee times, TV schedule, info for PGA Tour, other tours

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,340 yards, designed by Larry Packard (1974)

Purse: $6.9 million

Defending champion: Paul Casey (two-time defending champion won his most recent title in 2019 by delivering defeat to Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Kokrak)

Notables in the field: Casey, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Champ, Rory Sabbatini, Chase Koepka, John Augenstein, Austin Cook, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Ted Potter Jr.

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

LPGA

HSBC Women’s World Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Sentosa GC (New Tanjong), Singapore

Course specs: Par 72, 6,718 yards, redesigned by Andrew Johnston and Matt Swanson (2016)

Purse: $1.6 million

Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park (edged Minjee Lee by two shots in 2019)

Notables in the field: S.H. Park, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park, Danielle Kang, Shanshan Feng, Minjee Lee, Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Sophia Popov, Brittany Altomare

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday-Saturday, 10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational

Friday-Sunday, The Woodlands (Texas) CC

Course specs: Par 72, 7,108 yards, designed by Robert von Hagge and Bruce Devlin (1978)

Purse: $2.25 million

Defending champion: Scott McCarron (won 2019 event by two shots over Scott Parel)

Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, Davis Love III, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, John Daly, Mark O’Meara, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Sandy Lyle, Billy Mayfair, Tom Kite, Dicky Pride, Corey Pavin, Ian Woosnam, Wes Short Jr.

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, noon-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Tenerife Open

Thursday-Sunday, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

Course specs: Par 71, 6,857 yards, designed by Pepe Gancedo (1998)

Purse: 1.5 million euros

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Garrick Higgo, Eddie Pepperell, Lucas Bjerregaard, Joost Luiten, Thorbjorn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher, David Horsey, Maverick Antcliff, John Catlin, Kurt Kitayama, Carlos Pigem, Renato Paratore, Toby Tree

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 9 a.m.-noon ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Other events

KORN FERRY TOUR: Huntsville Championship, The Ledges GC, Huntsville, Alabama, (Thursday-Sunday)

JAPAN GOLF TOUR: The Crowns, Nagoya GC (Wago), Aichi, Japan (Thursday-Sunday)

SUNSHINE TOUR/EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR: Bains Whisky Cape Town Open, Royal Cape GC, Cape Town, South Africa (Thursday-Sunday)

SYMETRA TOUR: Garden City Charity Classic, Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City, Kan. (Friday-Sunday)