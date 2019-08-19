This week in golf (Aug. 19-25): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Tour Championship

Thursday-Sunday, East Lake GC, Atlanta

Course specs: Par 70, 7,346 yards

Purse: $46 million

Defending champion: Tiger Woods

Notables in the field: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2:30-7 p.m. ET (NBC); Sunday, Noon-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 1:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 12:15 p.m.-7 p.m. ET; Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Korn Ferry Tour

Albertsons Boise Open

Thursday-Sunday, Hillcrest CC, Boise, Idaho

Course specs: Par 71, 6,880 yards

Purse: $1 million

Defending champion: Sangmoon Bae

Notables in the field: Beau Hossler, Viktor Hovland, Justin Harding, Doug Ghim, Harris English

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

CP Women's Open

Thursday-Sunday, Magna GC, Aurora, Colo.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,709 yards

Purse: $2.25 million

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson

Notables in the field: Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson, Suzann Pettersen

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Scandinavian Invitation

Thursday-Sunday, Hills G&SC, Gothenburg, Sweden

Course specs: Par 70, 6,865 yards

Purse: $1.66 million

Defending champion: Paul Waring

Notables in the field: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Luis Gagne, Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren, Henrik Stenson

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic

Friday-Sunday, The Club at Snoqualmie (Wash.) Ridge

Course specs: Par 72, 7,217 yards

Purse: $2.1 million

Defending champion: Scott Parel

Notables in the field: Bernhard Langer, Darren Clarke, John Daly, Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 8-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)