This week in golf (Aug. 19-25): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Tour Championship
Thursday-Sunday, East Lake GC, Atlanta
Course specs: Par 70, 7,346 yards
Purse: $46 million
Defending champion: Tiger Woods
Notables in the field: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2:30-7 p.m. ET (NBC); Sunday, Noon-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 1:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 12:15 p.m.-7 p.m. ET; Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open
Thursday-Sunday, Hillcrest CC, Boise, Idaho
Course specs: Par 71, 6,880 yards
Purse: $1 million
Defending champion: Sangmoon Bae
Notables in the field: Beau Hossler, Viktor Hovland, Justin Harding, Doug Ghim, Harris English
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
LPGA
CP Women's Open
Thursday-Sunday, Magna GC, Aurora, Colo.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,709 yards
Purse: $2.25 million
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson
Notables in the field: Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson, Suzann Pettersen
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
European Tour
Scandinavian Invitation
Thursday-Sunday, Hills G&SC, Gothenburg, Sweden
Course specs: Par 70, 6,865 yards
Purse: $1.66 million
Defending champion: Paul Waring
Notables in the field: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Luis Gagne, Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren, Henrik Stenson
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Champions
Boeing Classic
Friday-Sunday, The Club at Snoqualmie (Wash.) Ridge
Course specs: Par 72, 7,217 yards
Purse: $2.1 million
Defending champion: Scott Parel
Notables in the field: Bernhard Langer, Darren Clarke, John Daly, Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Friday, 8-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)