This week in golf (Feb. 10-16): TV schedules, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational

Thursday-Sunday, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Course specs: Par 72, 7,322 yards, designed by George C. Thomas/William Bell (1926)

Purse: $9.3 million

Defending champion: J.B. Holmes

Notables in the field: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, noon-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday, 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m. ET; Friday, 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET

LPGA

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

Thursday-Sunday, Royal Adelaide GC, Seaton, Australia

Course specs: Par 73, 6,633 yards, designed by C.L. Gardner/H.L. Rymill (1906)

Purse: $1.3 million

Defending champion: Nelly Korda

Notables in the field: Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Stacy Lewis, Lydia Ko, Laura Davies, Karrie Webb, Albane Valenzuela

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Live stream: Friday, 9-10 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic

Friday-Sunday, Lely Resort G&CC (Classics), Naples, Florida

Course specs: Par 71, 6,845 yards, designed by Gary Player (1990)

Purse: $1.6 million

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez

Notables in the field: Jimenez, Fred Couples, Scott McCarron, Bernhard Langer, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, Ken Tanigawa

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, noon-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry Tour

Lecom Suncoast Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 7,161 yards, designed by Brandon Johnson (2017)

Purse: $550,000

Defending champion: Mark Hubbard

Notables in the field: Davis Riley, Braden Thornbery, Mike Weir, Nick Hardy, Marty Dou, Vince India, Robert Allenby, Steve LeBrun

Tee times: TBD