This week in golf (Feb. 17-23): TV schedules, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

World Golf Championships

WGC-Mexico Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City

Course specs: Par 71, 7,355 yards, designed by Willie Smith/Alex Smith (1921), redesigned by Percy Clifford (1972)

Purse: $10.5 million ($1.82 million winner's share)

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

Notables in the field: Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood, Shugo Imahira

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, noon-7 p.m. ET; Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, noon-7 p.m. ET

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open

Thursday-Sunday, Coco Beach G&CC (Championship), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Course specs: Par 72, 7,506 yards, designed by Tom Kite/Bruce Besse Jr. (2004)

Purse: $3 million

Defending champion: Martin Trainer

Notables in the field: Viktor Hovland, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robert Allenby, Daniel Chopra, J.J. Henry

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)