This week in golf: Feb. 4-10

Let’s take a look back in history at this week in golf from Feb. 4-10, information courtesy of the Golf Channel Research Department.

Feb. 5, 1983: Tom Kite shoots a course-record 62 at Pebble Beach in the third round and later won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Feb. 6, 1971: Using a makeshift 6-iron that he smuggled aboard Apollo 14, astronaut Alan Shepard hits two golf balls while walking on the moon.

Feb. 6, 1994: At age 46, Johnny Miller comes out of the NBC 18th tower and wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his 25th and final win on the PGA Tour.

Feb. 7, 1962: Sam Snead becomes the only man to win an LPGA tour event when he defeats 14 LPGA players to win the Royal Poinciana Plaza Invitational.

Feb. 7, 1998: At the 1998 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods makes the first of what would become a PGA Tour-record 142 consecutive cuts.

Feb. 9, 2003: Davis Love III hits his tee shot at the 12th hole at Pebble Beach off of a photographer’s shoe to 4 feet on his way to a win in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Feb. 10, 2015: Princess Anne, Laura Davis, Annika Sorenstam, Renee Powell, Belle Robertson, Lally Segard and Louise Suggs are the first women given honorary memberships into the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.