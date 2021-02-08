This week in golf (Feb. 8-14): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thursday-Sunday, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Course specs: Pebble Beach – Par 72, 7,051 yards, designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant; Spyglass Hill – Par 72, 7,041 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Purse: $7.8 million ($1,404,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Nick Taylor (shot 19 under and sped away from the pack to win by four shots)

Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Paul Casey, Will Zalatoris, Kamaiu Johnson, Kevin Hall, Brian Gay, Rory Sabbatini, Davis Riley, Andy Ogletree, Peter Malnati, John Daly, K.J. Choi, Kenny Pigman, Beau Hossler, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday, AT&T Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)