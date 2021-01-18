This week in golf (Jan. 18-24): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
The American Express
Thursday-Sunday, PGA West (Stadium/Nicklaus Tournament), La Quinta, California
Course specs: Stadium – Par 72, 7,113 yards, designed by Pete Dye; Nicklaus Tournament – Par 72, 7,181 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus
Purse: $6.7 million
Defending champion: Andrew Landry
Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Wolff, Sungjae Im, Joohyung "Tom" Kim, John Augenstein, Akshay Bhatia
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
LPGA
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
Thursday-Sunday, Tranquilo GC at Four Seasons Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Course specs: Par 71, 6,630 yards, designed by Tom Fazio
Purse: $1.2 million
Defending champion: Gaby Lopez
Notables in the field: Ingee Chun, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda. Celebs – Annika Sorenstam, Urban Meyer, John Smoltz, Larry Fitzgerald, Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Urlacher
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday – 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC)
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Thursday-Saturday, Hualalai GC, Kona, Hawaii
Course specs: Par 72, 7,107 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus (1996)
Purse: $1.8 million
Defending champion: Migue Angel Jimenez
Notables in the field: Jimenez, Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh, Fred Couples, John Daly, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Mark O'Meara, Colin Montgomerie, K.J. Choi, Jeff Sluman
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
European Tour
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Abu Dhabi (U.A.E.) GC
Course specs: Par 72, 7,583 yards, designed by Peter Harradine (2000)
Purse: $8 million
Defending champion: Lee Westwood
Notables in the field: Westwood, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Bernd Wiesberger, Bob MacIntyre, Marcus Kinhult, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, Jason Scrivener
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Thursday, 6-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel)