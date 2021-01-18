This week in golf (Jan. 18-24): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

The American Express

Thursday-Sunday, PGA West (Stadium/Nicklaus Tournament), La Quinta, California

Course specs: Stadium – Par 72, 7,113 yards, designed by Pete Dye; Nicklaus Tournament – Par 72, 7,181 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus

Purse: $6.7 million

Defending champion: Andrew Landry

Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Wolff, Sungjae Im, Joohyung "Tom" Kim, John Augenstein, Akshay Bhatia

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

Thursday-Sunday, Tranquilo GC at Four Seasons Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Course specs: Par 71, 6,630 yards, designed by Tom Fazio

Purse: $1.2 million

Defending champion: Gaby Lopez

Notables in the field: Ingee Chun, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda. Celebs – Annika Sorenstam, Urban Meyer, John Smoltz, Larry Fitzgerald, Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Urlacher

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday – 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC)

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Thursday-Saturday, Hualalai GC, Kona, Hawaii

Course specs: Par 72, 7,107 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus (1996)

Purse: $1.8 million

Defending champion: Migue Angel Jimenez

Notables in the field: Jimenez, Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh, Fred Couples, John Daly, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Mark O'Meara, Colin Montgomerie, K.J. Choi, Jeff Sluman

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Abu Dhabi (U.A.E.) GC

Course specs: Par 72, 7,583 yards, designed by Peter Harradine (2000)

Purse: $8 million

Defending champion: Lee Westwood

Notables in the field: Westwood, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Bernd Wiesberger, Bob MacIntyre, Marcus Kinhult, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, Jason Scrivener

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Thursday, 6-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel)