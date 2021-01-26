This week in golf (Jan. 25-31): TV schedule, tee times, info

Marc Leishman of Australia poses with the Torrey Pines trophy after winning the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 26, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) -

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open

Thursday-Sunday, Torrey Pines (South and North courses), Torrey Pines, California

Course specs: South Course, par 72, 7,765 yards; North Course, par 72, 7,258 yards

Purse: $7.5 million ($1,350,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Marc Leishman

Notables in the field: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Brooks Koepka, Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Andy Ogletree, Jon Rahm

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Rd. 1: Thursday, 3-7 p.m., (Golf Channel); Rd. 2: Friday, 3-7 p.m., (GC); Rd. 3: Saturday, 1-3 p.m., (GC), 3-6 p.m., (CBS); Rd. 4: Sunday, 1-3 p.m., (GC), 3-6:30 p.m., (CBS)

European Tour

Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Emirates GC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Course specs: Par 72, 7,353 yards

Purse: $3.25 million

Defending champion: Lucas Herbert

Notables in the field: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Graeme McDowell, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Rd. 1: Wednesday, 11 p.m.-4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Rd. 1: Thursday, 6:30-8:30 a.m. (GC); Rd. 2: Friday, 2:30-8:30 a.m. (GC); Rd. 3: Saturday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Rd. 4: Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel)