This week in golf (Jan. 25-31): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
Thursday-Sunday, Torrey Pines (South and North courses), Torrey Pines, California
Course specs: South Course, par 72, 7,765 yards; North Course, par 72, 7,258 yards
Purse: $7.5 million ($1,350,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Marc Leishman
Notables in the field: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Brooks Koepka, Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Andy Ogletree, Jon Rahm
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Rd. 1: Thursday, 3-7 p.m., (Golf Channel); Rd. 2: Friday, 3-7 p.m., (GC); Rd. 3: Saturday, 1-3 p.m., (GC), 3-6 p.m., (CBS); Rd. 4: Sunday, 1-3 p.m., (GC), 3-6:30 p.m., (CBS)
European Tour
Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Thursday-Sunday, Emirates GC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Course specs: Par 72, 7,353 yards
Purse: $3.25 million
Defending champion: Lucas Herbert
Notables in the field: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Graeme McDowell, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Rd. 1: Wednesday, 11 p.m.-4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Rd. 1: Thursday, 6:30-8:30 a.m. (GC); Rd. 2: Friday, 2:30-8:30 a.m. (GC); Rd. 3: Saturday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Rd. 4: Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel)