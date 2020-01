This week in golf (Jan. 6-12): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii

Thursday-Sunday, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

Course specs: Par 70, 7,044 yards; designed by Seth Raynor (1927); restored by Tom Doak (2015-present)

Purse: $6.6 million

Defending champion: Matt Kuchar

Notables in the field: Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, Joaquin Niemann, Kuchar

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

South African Open

Thursday-Sunday, Randpark GC (Firethorn/Bushwillow), Johannesburg, South Africa

Course specs: Firethorn – par 71, 7,506 yards; designed by Sid Brews (1971); redesigned by Mark Muller (1990) and Sean Quinn (2015); Bushwillow – par 71, 7,114 yards; designed by Robert Grimsdell (1952)

Purse: $1.22 million

Defending champion: Louis Oosthuizen

Notables in the field: Oosthuizen, Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Justin Harding

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Asian Tour

Hong Kong Open

Thursday-Sunday, Hong Kong GC (Championship Composite), Sheung Shui, Hong Kong

Purse: $1 million

Defending champion: Aaron Rai

Notables in the field: Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, Brandon Wu, Jamie Sadlowski

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry Tour

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Jan. 12-15 (Sunday-Wednesday), Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma, Bahamas

Course specs: Par 72; designed by Greg Norman (2003)

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Marty Dou

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (click link for live streams): Sunday-Tuesday, 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Wednesday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)