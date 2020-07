This week in golf (July 27-Aug. 2): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

World Golf Championships

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Course specs: Par 70, 7,277 yards, designed by Ron Prichard (1988)

Purse: $10.5 million

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka

Notables in the field: Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, Noon-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. ET (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

Course specs: Par 71, 7,390 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus (2004)

Purse: $3.5 million

Defending champion: Collin Morikawa

Notables in the field: Michael Thompson, Lanto Griffin, Will Gordon, Sam Burns, Maverick McNealy, Robby Shelton, Sahith Theegala, Dylan Meyer, Brendon de Jonge

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Hero Open

Thursday-Sunday, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & CC, Birmingham, England

Course specs: Par 72, 6,958 yards, designed by Donald Steele (1992)

Purse: $1.17 million

Defending champion: Darren Clarke

Notables in the field: Eddie Pepperell, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Renato Paratore, Thomas Detry, Sam Horsfield, Robert Rock, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jason Scrivener

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 7-9 a.m. ET and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-noon ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Drive On Championship

Friday-Sunday, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

Course specs: Par 71, 6,550 yards, designed by Donald Ross (1916)

Purse: $1 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Jennifer Kupcho, Maria Fassi, Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis, Ruixin Liu

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Ally Challenge

Friday-Sunday, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan

Course specs: Par 72, 7,085 yards, designed by James Gilmore Harrison (1957)

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly

Notables in the field: Jim Furyk, Mike Weir, Scott McCarron, Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Colin Montgomerie, K.J. Choi, Billy Mayfair, Gary Nicklaus

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship

Thursday-Sunday, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska

Course specs: Par 71, 7,581 yards, designed by Frank Hummel (1992)

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Kristoffer Ventura

Notables in the field: Davis Riley, Braden Thornberry, Max McGreevy, David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Ruffels, Andy Pope, Byron Meth, Steve LeBrun, Eric Cole

Tee times: TBD

Western Golf Association

Western Amateur

Tuesday-Saturday, Crooked Stick GC, Carmel, Indiana

Course specs: Par 72, 7,516 yards, designed by Pete Dye (1964)

Defending champion: Garrett Rank

Notables in the field: Ricky Castillo, John Pak, Cole Hammer, Davis Thompson, John Augenstein, Pierceson Coody, Preston Summerhays, Quade Cummins, William Mouw