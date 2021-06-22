This week in golf (June 21-17): TV sked, tee times, info for KPMG Women's PGA and other tours

Here's a look at what's happening on the LPGA and PGA Tour this week, and how you can watch it:

LPGA

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands), Johns Creek, Ga.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,831 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones and Joe Lee, redesigned by Rees Jones (2006)

Purse: $4.5 million

Defending champion: Sei Young Kim

Notables in the field: Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, Jessica Korda, So Yeon Ryu

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (GC), 5-7 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday – 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-4 p.m. (NBC); Sunday – noon-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

PGA Tour

Travelers Championship

Thursday-Sunday, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

Course specs: Par 70, 6,841 yards, designed by Robert J. Ross and Maurice Kearney (1928), redesigned by Pete Dye (1982) and Bobby Weed (1989)

Purse: $7.4 million ($1.331 million to winner)

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, Marc Leishman, Doc Redman, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman, Brian Harman, Jim Herman, William McGirt, Ted Potter Jr., Justin Rose

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday – 3-6 p.m. ET (GC); Saturday-Sunday – 1-3 p.m. (GC), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA Tour Champions

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio

Course specs: Par 70, 7,400 yards, designed by Bert Way (1929), redesigned by Robert Trent Jones (1960)

Purse: $3 million ($450,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly

Notables in the field: Jerry Kelly, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Fred Couples, John Daly, Reteif Goosen, Tim Herron, Mike Weir

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday – 7-9 p.m. ET (GC; taped); Saturday-Sunday – 3-6 p.m. (GC)

European Tour

BMW International Open

Thursday-Sunday, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Course specs: Par 72, 7,283 yards, designed by Kurt Rossknecht

Purse: 1,500,000 euros

Defending champion: Andrea Pavan

Notables in the field: Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Richard Bland, Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington, Vincent Norrman, Matthias Schmid, Kurt Kitayama, John Catlin, Phillip Mejow, Elvis Smylie, James Morrison, Alexander Bjork, Peter Hanson, Jazz Janewattananond

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday – 6:30-10 a.m. ET (GC); Saturday-Sunday – 7:30 a.m.-noon (GC)

Korn Ferry Tour

Live and Work in Maine Open

Thursday-Sunday, Falmouth CC, East Falmouth, Maine

Course specs: Par 71, 7,326yards, designed by Cornish and Silva

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Wu, Taylor Montgomery, Jack Maguire, Kevin Yu, Sahith Theegala, Billy Tom Sargent, Gunner Wiebe, Will Cannon, Anders Albertson, Ben Kohles, Ross Miller, Erik Barnes

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: None