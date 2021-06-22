This week in golf (June 21-17): TV sked, tee times, info for KPMG Women's PGA and other tours

Here's a look at what's happening on the LPGA and PGA Tour this week, and how you can watch it:
LPGA
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands), Johns Creek, Ga.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,831 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones and Joe Lee, redesigned by Rees Jones (2006)
Purse: $4.5 million
Defending champion: Sei Young Kim
Notables in the field: Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, Jessica Korda, So Yeon Ryu
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (GC), 5-7 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday – 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-4 p.m. (NBC); Sunday – noon-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA Tour
Travelers Championship
Thursday-Sunday, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
Course specs: Par 70, 6,841 yards, designed by Robert J. Ross and Maurice Kearney (1928), redesigned by Pete Dye (1982) and Bobby Weed (1989)
Purse: $7.4 million ($1.331 million to winner)
Defending champion: Dustin Johnson
Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, Marc Leishman, Doc Redman, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman, Brian Harman, Jim Herman, William McGirt, Ted Potter Jr., Justin Rose
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday – 3-6 p.m. ET (GC); Saturday-Sunday – 1-3 p.m. (GC), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA Tour Champions
Bridgestone Senior Players Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio
Course specs: Par 70, 7,400 yards, designed by Bert Way (1929), redesigned by Robert Trent Jones (1960)
Purse: $3 million ($450,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Jerry Kelly
Notables in the field: Jerry Kelly, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Fred Couples, John Daly, Reteif Goosen, Tim Herron, Mike Weir
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday – 7-9 p.m. ET (GC; taped); Saturday-Sunday – 3-6 p.m. (GC)
European Tour
BMW International Open
Thursday-Sunday, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich, Germany
Course specs: Par 72, 7,283 yards, designed by Kurt Rossknecht
Purse: 1,500,000 euros
Defending champion: Andrea Pavan
Notables in the field: Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Richard Bland, Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington, Vincent Norrman, Matthias Schmid, Kurt Kitayama, John Catlin, Phillip Mejow, Elvis Smylie, James Morrison, Alexander Bjork, Peter Hanson, Jazz Janewattananond
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday – 6:30-10 a.m. ET (GC); Saturday-Sunday – 7:30 a.m.-noon (GC)
Korn Ferry Tour
Live and Work in Maine Open
Thursday-Sunday, Falmouth CC, East Falmouth, Maine
Course specs: Par 71, 7,326yards, designed by Cornish and Silva
Purse: $600,000
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Wu, Taylor Montgomery, Jack Maguire, Kevin Yu, Sahith Theegala, Billy Tom Sargent, Gunner Wiebe, Will Cannon, Anders Albertson, Ben Kohles, Ross Miller, Erik Barnes
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: None