This week in golf (June 28-July 4): TV sked, tee times, info for PGA Tour and other tours

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and other tours this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Thursday-Sunday, Detroit GC (North)
Course specs: Par 72, 7,370 yards, designed by Donald Ross
Purse: $7.5 million
Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau
Notables in the field: DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tain Lee, Chris Baker, Austin Cook, Emiliano Grillo, Curtis Thompson, Michael Thompson, Davis Thompson, Tim O'Neal, Tyler Duncan, Brice Garnett
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS
LPGA
Volunteers of America Classic
Thursday-Sunday, Old American GC, The Colony, Texas
Course specs: Par 71, 6,475 yards, designed by Tripp Davis and Justin Leonard
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Angela Stanford
Notables in the field: Stanford, Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, In Gee Chun, Lizette Salas, Stacy Lewis, Juli Inkster, Jeongeun Lee6, Frida Kinhult, a-Farah O'Keefe, Louise Ridderstrom
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6-8 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6-8 p.m., GC; Saturday, first round, 5:30-8 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5:30-8 p.m., GC
PGA Tour Champions
Dick's Sporting Goods Open
Thursday-Sunday, En-Joie CC, Endicott, N.Y.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,994 yards, designed by Ernie Smith
Purse: $2.05 million
Defending champion: Doug Barron
Notables in the field: Barron, Alex Cejka, Ernie Els, Reteif Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, David Eger, Dick Mast, Brad Bryant, Joe Durant, Michael Bradley
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12:30-2:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-5:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-5:30 p.m., GC.
European Tour
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
Thursday-Sunday, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
Course specs: Par 72, 7,250 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus
Purse: 3 million euros
Defending champion: John Catlin
Notables in the field: Catlin, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Richard Bland, Marcus Kinhult, Lucas Bjerregaard, Jason Scrivener, George Coetzee, Toby Tree, Sam Horsfield, David Horsey, Ryan Fox, Rowan Lester, David Drysdale, Niklas Lemke
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 5-8 a.m., 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC