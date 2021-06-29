This week in golf (June 28-July 4): TV sked, tee times, info for PGA Tour and other tours

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 05, 2020 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) -

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and other tours this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Detroit GC (North)

Course specs: Par 72, 7,370 yards, designed by Donald Ross

Purse: $7.5 million

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

Notables in the field: DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tain Lee, Chris Baker, Austin Cook, Emiliano Grillo, Curtis Thompson, Michael Thompson, Davis Thompson, Tim O'Neal, Tyler Duncan, Brice Garnett

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS

LPGA

Volunteers of America Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Old American GC, The Colony, Texas

Course specs: Par 71, 6,475 yards, designed by Tripp Davis and Justin Leonard

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Angela Stanford

Notables in the field: Stanford, Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, In Gee Chun, Lizette Salas, Stacy Lewis, Juli Inkster, Jeongeun Lee6, Frida Kinhult, a-Farah O'Keefe, Louise Ridderstrom

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6-8 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6-8 p.m., GC; Saturday, first round, 5:30-8 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5:30-8 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

Dick's Sporting Goods Open

Thursday-Sunday, En-Joie CC, Endicott, N.Y.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,994 yards, designed by Ernie Smith

Purse: $2.05 million

Defending champion: Doug Barron

Notables in the field: Barron, Alex Cejka, Ernie Els, Reteif Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, David Eger, Dick Mast, Brad Bryant, Joe Durant, Michael Bradley

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12:30-2:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-5:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-5:30 p.m., GC.

European Tour

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Thursday-Sunday, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

Course specs: Par 72, 7,250 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus

Purse: 3 million euros

Defending champion: John Catlin

Notables in the field: Catlin, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Richard Bland, Marcus Kinhult, Lucas Bjerregaard, Jason Scrivener, George Coetzee, Toby Tree, Sam Horsfield, David Horsey, Ryan Fox, Rowan Lester, David Drysdale, Niklas Lemke

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 5-8 a.m., 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC