Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and European Tour this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic

Thursday-Sunday, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Course specs: Par 70, 7,125 yards

Purse: $7 million ($1.26 million to the winner)

Defending champion: Sungjae Im, at 4 under par (this event preceded the shutdown in 2020)

Notables in the field: Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler, Padraig Harrington, Im, Kamaiu Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Chase Koepka, Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood

Tee times: Click here

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC Sports)

EUROPEAN TOUR

Magical Kenya Open

Thursday-Sunday, Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya

Course specs: Par 71, 6,921 yards

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Guido Migliozzi, 2019 (no event in 2020)

Notables in the field: Jorge Campillo, John Catlin, George Coetzee, Justin Harding, Jazz Janewattananond, Joost Luiten, Migliozzi, Edoardo Molinari, Wilco Nienaber

Tee times: Click here

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

OTHER TOURS