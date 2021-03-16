Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and European Tour this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
The Honda Classic
Thursday-Sunday, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Course specs: Par 70, 7,125 yards
Purse: $7 million ($1.26 million to the winner)
Defending champion: Sungjae Im, at 4 under par (this event preceded the shutdown in 2020)
Notables in the field: Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler, Padraig Harrington, Im, Kamaiu Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Chase Koepka, Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood
Tee times: Click here
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC Sports)
EUROPEAN TOUR
Magical Kenya Open
Thursday-Sunday, Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya
Course specs: Par 71, 6,921 yards
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Guido Migliozzi, 2019 (no event in 2020)
Notables in the field: Jorge Campillo, John Catlin, George Coetzee, Justin Harding, Jazz Janewattananond, Joost Luiten, Migliozzi, Edoardo Molinari, Wilco Nienaber
Tee times: Click here
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
OTHER TOURS
- Korn Ferry Tour: Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Le Triomphe G&CC, Broussard, La. (March 18-21)
- Symetra Tour: Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic, Longbow GC, Mesa, Ariz. (March 18-21)
- Sunshine Tour: Gauteng Championship, Ebotse Links, Benoni, South Africa, (March 18-21)
- LPGA of Japan Tour: T-Point Eneos Golf Tournament, Kagoshima Takamaki CC, Kagoshima, Japan (March 19-21)