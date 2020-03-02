This week in golf (March 2-8): TV schedules, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Thursday-Sunday, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 7,454 yards, designed by Dick Wilson/Joe Lee (1961), redesigned by Arnold Palmer (2009)

Purse: $9.3 million

Defending champion: Francesco Molinari

Notables in the field: Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

European Tour

Qatar Masters

Thursday-Sunday, Education City GC, Doha, Qatar

Course specs: Par 71, 7,307 yards, designed by Jose Maria Olazabal (2019)

Purse: $1.75 million

Defending champion: Justin Harding

Notables in the field: Harding, Martin Kaymer, Matthias Schwab, Marcus Kinhult, Nicolas Colsaerts, Eddie Pepperell, Bob MacIntyre, Thomas Detry, Sam Horsfield

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-4:30 a.m. ET and 6-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-8:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic

Friday-Sunday, Newport Beach (California) CC

Course specs: Par 71, 6,606 yards, designed by William Bell (1953), redesigned by Ted Robinson (1999)

Purse: $1.8 million

Defending champion: Kirk Triplett

Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Jose Maria Olazabal, Billy Mayfair, Ken Tanigawa

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Asian Tour

Malaysia Open

Thursday-Sunday, Kota Permai G&CC, Shah Alam, Malaysia

Course specs: Par 72, designed by Ross Watson (1998)

Purse: $1 million

Defending champion: Anirban Lahiri

Notables in the field: Charlie Wi, John Catlin, Jeev Milkha Singh, Angelo Que, Zach Bauchou

Tee times: TBD

Streaming schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 a.m. ET; Saturday, 10 p.m.(Friday)-2 a.m. ET; Sunday, 11 p.m.(Sunday)-4 a.m. ET