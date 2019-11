This week in golf (Nov. 11-17): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic

Thursday-Sunday, El Camaleon GC at Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Course specs: Par 71, 7,017 yards

Purse: $7.2 million

Defending champion: Matt Kuchar

Notables in the field: Kuchar, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Lanto Griffin, Joaquin Niemann

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge

Thursday-Sunday, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

Course specs: Par 72, 7,834 yards

Purse: $7.5 million

Defending champion: Lee Westwood

Notables in the field: Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Bernd Wiesberger

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, 2-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday. 3-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-8:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Other events