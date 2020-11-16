This week in golf (Nov. 16-22): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
RSM Classic
Thursday-Sunday, Sea Island GC (Seaside/Plantation), St. Simons Island, Georgia
Course specs: Seaside – Par 70, 7,005 yards, designed by H.S. Colt/C.H. Alison (1929), redesigned by Tom Fazio (1999); Plantation – Par 72, 7,060 yards, designed by Walter Travis (1928) and Dick Wilson (1960), redesigned by Davis Love III and Mark Love (2019)
Purse: $6.6 million
Defending champion: Tyler Duncan
Notables in the field: Sungjae Im, Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Brian Gay, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Beau Hossler, Bo Hoag, Bo Van Pelt, Brendan Steele, Andy Sullivan
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
European Tour
Joburg Open
Thursday-Sunday, Randpark GC (Firethorn), Johannesburg, South Africa
Course specs: Par 71, 7,506 yards, designed by Sid Brews (1971)
Purse: $1.19 million
Defending champion: Shubhankar Sharma
Notables in the field: Brandon Stone, Sean Crocker, Toby Tree, Jaco Van Zyl, Jbe Kruger, Richard Sterne, Jacques Blaauw, Jacques Kruyswijk, Raphael Jacquelin, Keith Horne, Benjamin Poke, Rourke Van Der Spuy
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, 2-5 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 5-10 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
LPGA
Pelican Women's Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida
Course specs: Par 70, 6,268 yards, designed by Donald Ross (1926), renovated by Shane Robichaud (2018)
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson, Sung Hyun Park, Sei Young Kim, Bronte Law, Jennife Kupcho, Sophia Popov, Sierra Brooks, a-Gabi Ruffels, Maria Fassi, Haley Moore, Natalie Gulbis
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Ladies European Tour
Saudi Ladies Team International
Tuesday-Thursday, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Course specs: Par 72, designed by Dave Sampson (2018)
Purse: $500,000
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Laura Davies, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Anna Nordqvist, Anne Van Dam
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)