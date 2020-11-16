This week in golf (Nov. 16-22): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

RSM Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Sea Island GC (Seaside/Plantation), St. Simons Island, Georgia

Course specs: Seaside – Par 70, 7,005 yards, designed by H.S. Colt/C.H. Alison (1929), redesigned by Tom Fazio (1999); Plantation – Par 72, 7,060 yards, designed by Walter Travis (1928) and Dick Wilson (1960), redesigned by Davis Love III and Mark Love (2019)

Purse: $6.6 million

Defending champion: Tyler Duncan

Notables in the field: Sungjae Im, Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Brian Gay, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Beau Hossler, Bo Hoag, Bo Van Pelt, Brendan Steele, Andy Sullivan

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Joburg Open

Thursday-Sunday, Randpark GC (Firethorn), Johannesburg, South Africa

Course specs: Par 71, 7,506 yards, designed by Sid Brews (1971)

Purse: $1.19 million

Defending champion: Shubhankar Sharma

Notables in the field: Brandon Stone, Sean Crocker, Toby Tree, Jaco Van Zyl, Jbe Kruger, Richard Sterne, Jacques Blaauw, Jacques Kruyswijk, Raphael Jacquelin, Keith Horne, Benjamin Poke, Rourke Van Der Spuy

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, 2-5 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 5-10 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Pelican Women's Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida

Course specs: Par 70, 6,268 yards, designed by Donald Ross (1926), renovated by Shane Robichaud (2018)

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson, Sung Hyun Park, Sei Young Kim, Bronte Law, Jennife Kupcho, Sophia Popov, Sierra Brooks, a-Gabi Ruffels, Maria Fassi, Haley Moore, Natalie Gulbis

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Ladies European Tour

Saudi Ladies Team International

Tuesday-Thursday, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Course specs: Par 72, designed by Dave Sampson (2018)

Purse: $500,000

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Laura Davies, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Anna Nordqvist, Anne Van Dam

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)