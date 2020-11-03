This week in golf (Nov. 1-7): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Vivint Houston Open

Thursday-Sunday, Memorial Park Golf Course – Houston, Texas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,436 yards, designed by John Bredemus (1936)

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Lanto Griffin

Notables in the field: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth

Tee times: TBD (will display when available)

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown

Thursday-Sunday, Aphrodite Hills Resort – Paphos, Cyprus

Course specs: Par 71, 6,956 yards, designed by Cabell Robinson (2002)

Purse: $1.16 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Michael Campbell, Haotong Li, Callum Shinkwin

Tee times: TBD(will display when available)

TV schedule: Thursday, Friday, Sunday: 4:30-9:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Friday-Sunday, Phoenix Country Club – Phoenix, Arizona

Course specs: Par 71, 6,853 yards, designed by Harry Collis (1921)

Purse: $2.5 million

Defending champion: Jeff Maggert

Notables in the field: Fred Couples, John Daly, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Hale Irwin, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Sandy Lyle, Maggert, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir

Tee times: TBD (will display when available)

TV schedule: Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. ET