This week in golf (Nov. 1-7): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Vivint Houston Open
Thursday-Sunday, Memorial Park Golf Course – Houston, Texas
Course specs: Par 72, 7,436 yards, designed by John Bredemus (1936)
Purse: $7 million
Defending champion: Lanto Griffin
Notables in the field: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth
Tee times: TBD (will display when available)
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
European Tour
Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown
Thursday-Sunday, Aphrodite Hills Resort – Paphos, Cyprus
Course specs: Par 71, 6,956 yards, designed by Cabell Robinson (2002)
Purse: $1.16 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Michael Campbell, Haotong Li, Callum Shinkwin
Tee times: TBD(will display when available)
TV schedule: Thursday, Friday, Sunday: 4:30-9:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Champions
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Friday-Sunday, Phoenix Country Club – Phoenix, Arizona
Course specs: Par 71, 6,853 yards, designed by Harry Collis (1921)
Purse: $2.5 million
Defending champion: Jeff Maggert
Notables in the field: Fred Couples, John Daly, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Hale Irwin, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Sandy Lyle, Maggert, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir
Tee times: TBD (will display when available)
TV schedule: Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. ET