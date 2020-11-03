This week in golf (Nov. 1-7): TV schedule, tee times, info

Getty Images

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Vivint Houston Open

Thursday-Sunday, Memorial Park Golf Course – Houston, Texas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,436 yards, designed by John Bredemus (1936)

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Lanto Griffin

Notables in the field: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth

Tee times: TBD (will display when available)

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown

Thursday-Sunday, Aphrodite Hills Resort – Paphos, Cyprus

Course specs: Par 71, 6,956 yards, designed by Cabell Robinson (2002)

Purse: $1.16 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Michael Campbell, Haotong Li, Callum Shinkwin

Tee times: TBD(will display when available)

TV schedule: Thursday, Friday, Sunday: 4:30-9:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Friday-Sunday, Phoenix Country Club – Phoenix, Arizona

Course specs: Par 71, 6,853 yards, designed by Harry Collis (1921)

Purse: $2.5 million

Defending champion: Jeff Maggert

Notables in the field: Fred Couples, John Daly, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Hale Irwin, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Sandy Lyle, Maggert, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir

Tee times: TBD (will display when available)

TV schedule: Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. ET

More articles like this
Golf Central

Houston odds: Koepka or DJ the favorite?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and current No. 1 Dustin Johnson are both in action at this week's Vivint Houston Open.
Golf Central

Phil opts for Houston in final Masters tune-up

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Phil Mickelson has decided to play in the PGA Tour’s Vivint Houston Open in his final tuneup before the Masters.
Golf Central

Tiger not playing Houston in Masters prep

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods will not compete in next week’s Houston Open, his manager, Mark Steinberg, confirmed to GolfChannel.com.