This week in golf (Nov. 18-24): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

RSM Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Sea Island GC (Seaside/Plantation), St. Simons Island, Ga.

Course specs: Seaside – Par 70, 7,005 yards; Plantation (recently redesigned by Davis Love III and Mark Love) – Par 72, 7,060 yards

Purse: $6.6 million

Defending champion: Charles Howell III

Notables in the field: Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Akshay Bhatia, Sebastian Munoz, Rory Sabbatini, Davis Love III, Dru Love, J.J. Henry

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, Noon-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. ET

European Tour

DP World Tour Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Course specs: Par 72, 7,677 yards

Purse: $8 million

Defending champion: Danny Willett

Notables in the field: Bernd Wiesberger, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

CME Group Tour Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Tiburon GC (Gold), Naples, Fla.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,556 yards

Purse: $5 million

Defending champion: Lexi Thompson

Notables in the field: Thompson, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Jeongeun Lee6, Hyo Joo Kim

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (NBC)