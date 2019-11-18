This week in golf (Nov. 18-24): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
RSM Classic
Thursday-Sunday, Sea Island GC (Seaside/Plantation), St. Simons Island, Ga.
Course specs: Seaside – Par 70, 7,005 yards; Plantation (recently redesigned by Davis Love III and Mark Love) – Par 72, 7,060 yards
Purse: $6.6 million
Defending champion: Charles Howell III
Notables in the field: Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Akshay Bhatia, Sebastian Munoz, Rory Sabbatini, Davis Love III, Dru Love, J.J. Henry
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, Noon-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. ET
European Tour
DP World Tour Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth), Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Course specs: Par 72, 7,677 yards
Purse: $8 million
Defending champion: Danny Willett
Notables in the field: Bernd Wiesberger, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
LPGA
CME Group Tour Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Tiburon GC (Gold), Naples, Fla.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,556 yards
Purse: $5 million
Defending champion: Lexi Thompson
Notables in the field: Thompson, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Jeongeun Lee6, Hyo Joo Kim
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (NBC)