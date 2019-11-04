This week in golf (Nov. 4-10): Tee times, TV schedule, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
European Tour
Turkish Airlines Open
Thursday-Sunday, The Montgomerie Maxx Royal, Antalya, Turkey
Course specs: Par 72, 7,133 yards
Purse: $7 million
Defending champion: Justin Rose
Notables in the field: Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Danny Willett, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton, Eddie Pepperell, Lee Westwood, Alex Noren, Martin Kaymer, Padraig Harrington
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, 4–6 a.m. (Golf Channel); 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 4-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 3:30–8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)
LPGA
Toto Japan Classic
Friday-Sunday, Seta Golf Club, Shiga, Japan
Course specs: Par 72, 6,608 yards
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Nasa Hataoka
Notables in the field: Marina Alex, Mi Jung Hur, Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law, Minjee Lee, Jeongeun Lee6, Lexi Thompson
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Friday 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Champions
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Ariz.
Course specs: Par 71, 6,763 yards
Purse: $2.5 million
Defending champion: Vijay Singh
Notables in the field: Scott McCarron, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Retief Goosen, Woody Austin, Kirk Triplett, Scott Parel, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steve Stricker
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3–7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday 3:30–7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 3–6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)