This week in golf (Nov. 4-10): Tee times, TV schedule, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

European Tour

Turkish Airlines Open

Thursday-Sunday, The Montgomerie Maxx Royal, Antalya, Turkey

Course specs: Par 72, 7,133 yards

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Justin Rose

Notables in the field: Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Danny Willett, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton, Eddie Pepperell, Lee Westwood, Alex Noren, Martin Kaymer, Padraig Harrington

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, 4–6 a.m. (Golf Channel); 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 4-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 3:30–8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Toto Japan Classic

Friday-Sunday, Seta Golf Club, Shiga, Japan

Course specs: Par 72, 6,608 yards

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Nasa Hataoka

Notables in the field: Marina Alex, Mi Jung Hur, Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law, Minjee Lee, Jeongeun Lee6, Lexi Thompson

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Ariz.

Course specs: Par 71, 6,763 yards

Purse: $2.5 million

Defending champion: Vijay Singh

Notables in the field: Scott McCarron, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Retief Goosen, Woody Austin, Kirk Triplett, Scott Parel, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steve Stricker

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3–7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday 3:30–7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 3–6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)