This week in golf (Oct. 12-18): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

CJ Cup

Thursday-Sunday, Shadow Creek GC, Las Vegas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,527 yards, designed by Tom Fazio (1990)

Purse: $9.75 million

Defending champion: Justin Thomas

Notables in the field: Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Tyrrell Hatton, Joohyung "Tom" Kim

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Scottish Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance), St. Andrews, Scotland

Course specs: Par 72, 6,802 yards, designed by Sam Torrance (2001)

Purse: $1.18 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Sam Horsfield, Eddie Pepperell, Bob MacIntyre, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Gavin Green, Gavin Moynihan, Adrian Meronk, Adrian Otaegui, Euan Walker, Ewen Ferguson

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Friday-Sunday, CC of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, Virginia

Course specs: Par 72, 7,025 yards, designed by William Flynn (1928)

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez

Notables in the field: Jimenez, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, John Daly, Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie, Billy Mayfair

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)