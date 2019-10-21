This week in golf (Oct. 21-27): Tee times, TV schedule, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Zozo Championship

Wednesday-Sunday, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club (Composite Course), Inzai, Japan

Course specs: Par 70, 7,041 yards

Purse: $9.75 million

Defending champion: None (inaugural event)

Notables in the field: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Portugal Masters

Thursday-Sunday, Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura, Portugal

Course specs: Par 71, 7,191 yards

Purse: $1.67 million

Defending champion: Tom Lewis

Notables in the field: Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Tom Lewis, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace, Lee Westwood

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

BMW Ladies Championship

Thursday-Sunday, LPGA International, Busan, South Korea

Course specs: Par 72, 6,726 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: None (inaugural event)

Notables in the field: Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Live stream: Wednesday-Saturday. 11p.m.-3 a.m. ET