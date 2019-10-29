This week in golf (Oct. 28-Nov. 3): Tee times, TV schedule, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

WGC-HSBC Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai China

Course specs: Par 72, 7,264 yards

Purse: $10.25 million

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele

Notables in the field: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Kevin Na

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday final round 10:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Course specs: Par 71, 6,828 yards

Purse: $3 million

Defending champion: None (inaugural event)

Notables in the field: Lanto Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Peter Uihlein, Fred Funk, Davis Love III, Scottie Scheffler, Doug Ghim

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Taiwain Swinging Skirts

Thursday-Sunday, Miramar Golf Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwain

Course specs: Par 72, 6,437 yards

Purse: $2.2 million

Defending champion: Nelly Korda

Notables in the field: Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Hinako Shibuno, Hannah Green, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Jeongeun Lee6, Inbee Park

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

College Golf

East Lake Cup

Monday-Wednesday, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Course specs: Par 72, Mens, 7,413 yards, Women's, 6,240 yards

Women’s Teams: Arizona, Auburn, Duke, Wake Forest

Men’s Teams: Oklahoma State, Texas, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest

Tee times: Click here

TV schedule: Monday Stroke Play 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Tuesday Semifinal Matches 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Wednesday Final and Consolation Matches 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)