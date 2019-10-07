This week in golf (Oct. 7-13): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Houston Open

Thursday-Sunday, Golf Club of Houston, Humble, TX

Course specs: Par 72, 7,441 yards

Purse: $7.5 million

Defending champion: Ian Poulter

Notables in the field: Keegan Bradley, Cameron Champ, Cole Hammer (a), Beau Hossler, Scottie Scheffler, Henrik Stenson

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 8:15 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)

European Tour

Italian Open

Thursday-Sunday, Olgiata Golf Club, Rome, Italy

Course specs: Par 71, 7,523 yards

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Thorbjørn Olesen

Notables in the field: Paul Casey, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Matt Wallace

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 4:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Buick LPGA Shanghai

Thursday-Sunday, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China

Course specs: Par 72, 6,729 yards

Purse: $2.1 million

Defending champion: Danielle Kang

Notables in the field: Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Cheyenne Knight, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law, Jeongeun Lee6

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 2-4 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

SAS Championship

Friday-Sunday, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC

Course specs: Par 72, 7,137 yards

Purse: $2.1 million

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer

Notables in the field: Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, John Daly, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, Rocco Mediate, Collin Montgomerie, Kenny Perry, Vijay Singh,

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 12:30-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)