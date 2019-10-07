This week in golf (Oct. 7-13): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Houston Open
Thursday-Sunday, Golf Club of Houston, Humble, TX
Course specs: Par 72, 7,441 yards
Purse: $7.5 million
Defending champion: Ian Poulter
Notables in the field: Keegan Bradley, Cameron Champ, Cole Hammer (a), Beau Hossler, Scottie Scheffler, Henrik Stenson
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 8:15 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
European Tour
Italian Open
Thursday-Sunday, Olgiata Golf Club, Rome, Italy
Course specs: Par 71, 7,523 yards
Purse: $7 million
Defending champion: Thorbjørn Olesen
Notables in the field: Paul Casey, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Matt Wallace
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 4:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)
LPGA
Buick LPGA Shanghai
Thursday-Sunday, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China
Course specs: Par 72, 6,729 yards
Purse: $2.1 million
Defending champion: Danielle Kang
Notables in the field: Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Cheyenne Knight, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law, Jeongeun Lee6
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 2-4 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Champions
SAS Championship
Friday-Sunday, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC
Course specs: Par 72, 7,137 yards
Purse: $2.1 million
Defending champion: Bernhard Langer
Notables in the field: Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, John Daly, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, Rocco Mediate, Collin Montgomerie, Kenny Perry, Vijay Singh,
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Friday, 12:30-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)