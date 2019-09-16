This week in golf (Sept. 16-22): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship
Thursday-Sunday, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS
Course specs: Par 72, 7,440 yards
Purse: $6.6 million
Defending champion: Cameron Champ
Notables in the field: Cameron Champ, Joaquin Niemann, Zach Johnson, Jason Dufner
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA Tour Live)
European Tour
BMW PGA Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
Course specs: Par 72, 7,284 yards
Purse: €6,215,965
Defending champion: Francesco Molinari
Notables in the field: Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Champions
Sanford International
Friday-Sunday, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD
Course specs: Par 70, 6,729 yards
Purse: $1.8 million
Defending champion: Steve Stricker
Notables in the field: Woody Austin, Paul Broadhurst, John Daly, Bob Estes, Tom Gillis, Bernhard Langer
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)