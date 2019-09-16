This week in golf (Sept. 16-22): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship

Thursday-Sunday, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

Course specs: Par 72, 7,440 yards

Purse: $6.6 million

Defending champion: Cameron Champ

Notables in the field: Cameron Champ, Joaquin Niemann, Zach Johnson, Jason Dufner

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA Tour Live)

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

Course specs: Par 72, 7,284 yards

Purse: €6,215,965

Defending champion: Francesco Molinari

Notables in the field: Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Sanford International

Friday-Sunday, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD

Course specs: Par 70, 6,729 yards

Purse: $1.8 million

Defending champion: Steve Stricker

Notables in the field: Woody Austin, Paul Broadhurst, John Daly, Bob Estes, Tom Gillis, Bernhard Langer

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)