This week in golf (Sept. 23-29): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Safeway Open

Thursday-Sunday, Silverado Resort (North), Napa, Calif.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,166 yards

Purse: $6.6 million

Defending champion: Kevin Tway

Notables in the field: Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, a-Tony Romo, Akshay Bhatia, Isaiah Salinda, Collin Morikawa

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. ET (PGA Tour Live)

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Thursday-Sunday, St. Andrews (Old)/Carnoustie/Kingsbarns, Scotland

Course specs: Old – Par 72, 7,318 yards; Carnoustie – Par 72, 7,394 yards; Kingsbarns – Par 72, 7,228 yards

Purse: $5 million

Defending champion: Lucas Bjerregaard

Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Lee Westwood, Brandon Wu; amateurs – Bill Murray, Justin Timberlake, Brian McFadden, Wladimir Klitschko, Ronan Keating, Vinnie Jones

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Indy Women in Tech Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Brickyard Crossing GC, Indianapolis, Ind.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,526 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park

Notables in the field: Lexi Thompson, Sung Hyun Park, Ariya Jutanugarn, Brooke Henderson, Angel Yin, Georgia Hall, Bronte Law, Maria Fassi, Jennifer Kupcho, a-Erica Shepherd

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, 1-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 12:30-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Pure Insurance Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Pebble Beach GL/Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2.1 million

Defending champion: Ken Tanigawa

Notables in the field: Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Brandel Chamblee, Gary Nicklaus, Vijay Singh

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)