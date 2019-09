This week in golf (Sept. 30-Oct. 6): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

Course specs: Par 72, 7,243 yards

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

Notables in the field: Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Akshay Bhatia

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)

European Tour

Mutuactivos Open de España

Thursday-Sunday, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Course specs: Par 71, 7,112 yards

Purse: $1.64 million

Defending champion: Jon Rahm

Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Justin Harding, Haotong Li, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jose Maria Olazabal

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 a.m. ET; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Volunteers of America Classic​​​​​​​

Thursday-Sunday, Old American Golf Club, Frisco, TX

Course specs: Par 71, 6,475 yards

Purse: $1.3 million

Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park

Notables in the field: Sung Hyun Park, Brittany Altomare, Bronte Law, Jeongeun Lee6, Ally McDonald, Paula Creamer, Inbee Park, Maria Fassi, Morgan Pressel, Hannah Green

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)