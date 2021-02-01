This week in golf: TV, BetCast schedule; tee times; info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it.
Plus, this week marks the debut of NBC Sports Edge BetCast, a live second-screen experience catered to bettors that will air for two and a half hours each day during the Phoenix Open and feature Golf Channel's Steve Burkowski and George Savaricas along with PointsBet's Teddy Greenstein. The show will look at live odds and betting props as it follows particular featured groups, similar to that of PGA Tour Live.
PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Scottsdale (Arizona)
Course specs: Par 71, 7,261 yards, designed by
Purse: $7.5 million
Defending champion: Webb Simpson
Notables in the field: Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Martin Laird
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/PGA Tour Live simulcast), 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
NBC Sports Edge BetCast schedule (link): Thursday-Friday, 3:45-6:15 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday-Sunday, 2-4:30 p.m. (Peacock)
European Tour
Saudi International
Thursday-Sunday, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Course specs: Par 70, 7,010 yards, designed by
Purse: $3.5 million
Defending champion: Graeme McDowell
Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Ernie Els, Marcus Kinhult, Jason Scrivener, Ross Fisher, Oliver Fisher
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 a.m. ET and 6:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel)