This week in golf: TV, BetCast schedule; tee times; info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it.

Plus, this week marks the debut of NBC Sports Edge BetCast, a live second-screen experience catered to bettors that will air for two and a half hours each day during the Phoenix Open and feature Golf Channel's Steve Burkowski and George Savaricas along with PointsBet's Teddy Greenstein. The show will look at live odds and betting props as it follows particular featured groups, similar to that of PGA Tour Live.

PGA Tour

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Scottsdale (Arizona)

Course specs: Par 71, 7,261 yards, designed by

Purse: $7.5 million

Defending champion: Webb Simpson

Notables in the field: Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Martin Laird

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/PGA Tour Live simulcast), 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

NBC Sports Edge BetCast schedule (link): Thursday-Friday, 3:45-6:15 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday-Sunday, 2-4:30 p.m. (Peacock)

European Tour

Saudi International

Thursday-Sunday, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Course specs: Par 70, 7,010 yards, designed by

Purse: $3.5 million

Defending champion: Graeme McDowell

Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Ernie Els, Marcus Kinhult, Jason Scrivener, Ross Fisher, Oliver Fisher

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 a.m. ET and 6:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel)