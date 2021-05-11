This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times info for AT&T Byron Nelson and more

Getty Images

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and elsewhere this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

AT&T Byron Nelson

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,468 yards

Purse: $8.1 million ($1.458 million to winner)

Defending champion: Sung Kang (won 2019 event; last year’s tournament canceled because of pandemic)

Notables in the field: Daniel Berger, Sam Burns, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Cole Hammer, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris.

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Friday-Sunday, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,987 yards

Purse: $1.8 million ($270,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Scott McCarron

Notables in the field: Alex Cejka, Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Colin Montgomerie, Kenny Perry, Vijay Singh, John Smoltz, David Toms

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett

Wednesday-Saturday, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England

Course specs: Par 72, 7.210 yards

Purse: 1.85 million pounds

Defending champion: Renato Paratore

Notables in the field: Dean Burmester, Justin Harding, Scott Hend, Haotong Li, Martin Kaymer, Robert Macintyre, Eddie Pepperell, Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Willett, Ashun Wu

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-noon ET (Golf Channel)

Other notable events

  • KORN FERRY TOUR: Visit Knoxville Open, Holston Hills CC, Knoxville, Tenn. (May 13-16)
  • LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Investec South African Women’s Open, Westlake GC, Cape Town, South Africa (May 13-16); TV Times: Thursday-Sunday, 6-10 a.m. (GolfChannel)
  • EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR: Range Service Challenge, Hinton GC, Malmo, Sweden (May 13-16)
  • JAPAN GOLF TOUR: Asia Pacific Diamond Cup, Sagamihara GC (East), Kanagaw, Japan, (May 13-16)
  • SYMETRA TOUR: Symetra Classic, River Run CC, Davidson, N.C. (May 14-16)
  • LPGA OF JAPAN TOUR: Madoguchi Ladies, Fukuoka CC (Wajiro), Fukuoka, Japan (May 14-16)
  • KLPGA TOUR: NH Investment & Securities Ladies Championship, New Course, Suwon, South Korea, (May 14-16)

More articles like this

Bryson DeChambeau
Golf Central

Nelson odds: DJ's WD creates co-favorites

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Bryson DeChambeau is a slight favorite entering this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.
Golf Central

DJ (knee) withdraws from Byron Nelson

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Dustin Johnson won’t have a PGA Championship tuneup after all. He withdrew on Monday from the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golf Central

Matsuyama, Koepka set to play Byron Nelson

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Hideki Matsuyama is set to make his first PGA Tour start since winning the Masters Tournament at next week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.