This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times info for AT&T Byron Nelson and more

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and elsewhere this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

AT&T Byron Nelson

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,468 yards

Purse: $8.1 million ($1.458 million to winner)

Defending champion: Sung Kang (won 2019 event; last year’s tournament canceled because of pandemic)

Notables in the field: Daniel Berger, Sam Burns, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Cole Hammer, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris.

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Friday-Sunday, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,987 yards

Purse: $1.8 million ($270,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Scott McCarron

Notables in the field: Alex Cejka, Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Colin Montgomerie, Kenny Perry, Vijay Singh, John Smoltz, David Toms

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett

Wednesday-Saturday, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England

Course specs: Par 72, 7.210 yards

Purse: 1.85 million pounds

Defending champion: Renato Paratore

Notables in the field: Dean Burmester, Justin Harding, Scott Hend, Haotong Li, Martin Kaymer, Robert Macintyre, Eddie Pepperell, Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Willett, Ashun Wu

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-noon ET (Golf Channel)

Other notable events