This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times info for AT&T Byron Nelson and more

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and elsewhere this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
AT&T Byron Nelson
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
Course specs: Par 72, 7,468 yards
Purse: $8.1 million ($1.458 million to winner)
Defending champion: Sung Kang (won 2019 event; last year’s tournament canceled because of pandemic)
Notables in the field: Daniel Berger, Sam Burns, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Cole Hammer, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris.
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Friday-Sunday, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,987 yards
Purse: $1.8 million ($270,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Scott McCarron
Notables in the field: Alex Cejka, Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Colin Montgomerie, Kenny Perry, Vijay Singh, John Smoltz, David Toms
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
European Tour
Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett
Wednesday-Saturday, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
Course specs: Par 72, 7.210 yards
Purse: 1.85 million pounds
Defending champion: Renato Paratore
Notables in the field: Dean Burmester, Justin Harding, Scott Hend, Haotong Li, Martin Kaymer, Robert Macintyre, Eddie Pepperell, Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Willett, Ashun Wu
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-noon ET (Golf Channel)
Other notable events
- KORN FERRY TOUR: Visit Knoxville Open, Holston Hills CC, Knoxville, Tenn. (May 13-16)
- LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Investec South African Women’s Open, Westlake GC, Cape Town, South Africa (May 13-16); TV Times: Thursday-Sunday, 6-10 a.m. (GolfChannel)
- EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR: Range Service Challenge, Hinton GC, Malmo, Sweden (May 13-16)
- JAPAN GOLF TOUR: Asia Pacific Diamond Cup, Sagamihara GC (East), Kanagaw, Japan, (May 13-16)
- SYMETRA TOUR: Symetra Classic, River Run CC, Davidson, N.C. (May 14-16)
- LPGA OF JAPAN TOUR: Madoguchi Ladies, Fukuoka CC (Wajiro), Fukuoka, Japan (May 14-16)
- KLPGA TOUR: NH Investment & Securities Ladies Championship, New Course, Suwon, South Korea, (May 14-16)