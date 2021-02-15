This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times, info for Genesis

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational

Thursday-Sunday, The Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles

Course specs: Par 71, 7,332 yards, designed by George Thomas Jr. and William Bell (1926)

Purse: $9.3 million ($1,674,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Adam Scott (shot 11 under to win by two shots over Matt Kuchar, Sung Kang and Scott Brown)

Notables in the field: Scott, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Willie Mack III, Ty Strafaci, John Augenstein, Andy Ogletree and Brendon! Todd

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Tour Live simulcast: Thursday, noon-2 p.m. ET and 6-8 p.m. ET

