This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times, info for Northern Trust, AIG Women's Open

The PGA Tour begins its playoffs and the women contest the final major of the season. Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch.
PGA Tour
The Northern Trust
Thursday-Sunday, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.
Course specs: Par 71, 7,370 yards
Purse: $9.5 million
Defending champion: Dustin Johnson
Notables in the field: Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
Tee times: Click here for when available
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, noon-2 p.m., GC; 2-6 p.m., CBS
LPGA Tour
AIG Women's Open
Thursday-Sunday, Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland
Course specs: Par 71, 6,649 yards
Purse: $4.5 million
Defending champion: Sophia Popov
Notables in the field: Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Inbee Park, Sophia Popov, So Yeon Ryu, Yuka Saso, Lexi Thompson.
Tee times: Click here for when available
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7 a.m.-noon, GC; noon-2 p.m., NBC
European Tour
D+D Real Czech Masters
Thursday-Sunday, Albatross Golf Club, Prague, Czech Republic
Course specs: Par 72, 7,468 yards
Purse: €1,000,000
Defending champion: Thomas Pieters (2019 champion)
Notables in the field: Ryan Fox, Padraig Harrington, Sam Horsfield, Jazz Janewattananond, Soren Kjeldsen, Renato Paratore, Henrik Stenson, Marcel Siem, Danny Willett
Tee times: Click here for when available
TV schedule (live streams on GC.com): Thursday, first round, 8 a.m. -1 p.m. (digital); Friday, second round, 8 a.m. -1 p.m. (digital); Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m. - noon (digital); Sunday, final round, 7-11:30 a.m. (digital)
PGA Tour Champions
Boeing Classic
Friday-Sunday, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,217 yards
Purse: $2.1 million
Defending champion: Brandt Jobe (2019 champion)
Notables in the field: Doug Barron, K.J. Choi, Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Jerry Kelly, Jim Furyk, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh, David Toms, Mike Weir
Tee times: Click here for when available
TV schedule: Friday, first round, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (tape-delayed), GC; Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m., GC
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open
Thursday-Sunday, Hillcrest CC (71-6,880), Boise, Idaho
Course specs: Par 71, 6,880 yards
Purse: $1,000,000
Defending champion: Stephan Jaeger
Notables in the field: Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Akshay Bhatia, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Fabian Gomez, Lucas Herbert, Bo Hoag, Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Danny Lee, Tom Lewis, Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh, Sahith Theegala, Camilo Villegas
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6-8p.m., GC; Saturday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m., GC