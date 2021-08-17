This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times, info for Northern Trust, AIG Women's Open

The PGA Tour begins its playoffs and the women contest the final major of the season. Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch.

PGA Tour

The Northern Trust

Thursday-Sunday, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,370 yards

Purse: $9.5 million

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

Notables in the field: Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Tee times: Click here for when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, noon-2 p.m., GC; 2-6 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour

AIG Women's Open

Thursday-Sunday, Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland

Course specs: Par 71, 6,649 yards

Purse: $4.5 million

Defending champion: Sophia Popov

Notables in the field: Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Inbee Park, Sophia Popov, So Yeon Ryu, Yuka Saso, Lexi Thompson.

Tee times: Click here for when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7 a.m.-noon, GC; noon-2 p.m., NBC

European Tour

D+D Real Czech Masters

Thursday-Sunday, Albatross Golf Club, Prague, Czech Republic

Course specs: Par 72, 7,468 yards

Purse: €1,000,000

Defending champion: Thomas Pieters (2019 champion)

Notables in the field: Ryan Fox, Padraig Harrington, Sam Horsfield, Jazz Janewattananond, Soren Kjeldsen, Renato Paratore, Henrik Stenson, Marcel Siem, Danny Willett

Tee times: Click here for when available

TV schedule (live streams on GC.com): Thursday, first round, 8 a.m. -1 p.m. (digital); Friday, second round, 8 a.m. -1 p.m. (digital); Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m. - noon (digital); Sunday, final round, 7-11:30 a.m. (digital)

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic

Friday-Sunday, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,217 yards

Purse: $2.1 million

Defending champion: Brandt Jobe (2019 champion)

Notables in the field: Doug Barron, K.J. Choi, Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Jerry Kelly, Jim Furyk, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh, David Toms, Mike Weir

Tee times: Click here for when available

TV schedule: Friday, first round, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (tape-delayed), GC; Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m., GC

Korn Ferry Tour

Albertsons Boise Open

Thursday-Sunday, Hillcrest CC (71-6,880), Boise, Idaho

Course specs: Par 71, 6,880 yards

Purse: $1,000,000

Defending champion: Stephan Jaeger

Notables in the field: Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Akshay Bhatia, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Fabian Gomez, Lucas Herbert, Bo Hoag, Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Danny Lee, Tom Lewis, Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh, Sahith Theegala, Camilo Villegas

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6-8p.m., GC; Saturday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m., GC