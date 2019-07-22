Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
World Golf Championships
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Southwind, Memphis. Tenn.
Course specs: Par 70, 7,237 yards
Purse: $10.25 million
Defending champion: Justin Thomas (won WGC-Bridgestone); Dustin Johnson (won FedEx St. Jude Classic)
Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Wolff
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, Noon-1:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nev.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,472 yards
Purse: $3.5 million
Defending champion: Andrew Putnam
Notables in the field: Collin Morikawa, John Daly, Jim Herman, Doc Redman, Martin Kaymer
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
LPGA
Evian Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Evian Resort, Evian-les-Bains, France
Course specs: Par 71, 6,527 yards
Purse: $4.1 million
Defending champion: Angela Stanford
Notables in the field: Sung Hyun Park, Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim, Brooke Henderson
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m. ET and 9:30-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 9-11:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)
R&A/European Senior Tour
The Senior Open
Thursday-Sunday, Royal Lytham and St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes, England
Course specs: Par 70, 6,948 yards
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez
Notables in the field: Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Fred Couples, Tom Watson
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-Noon ET (Golf Channel) and Noon-2 p.m. ET (NBC)
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Highland Springs CC, Springfield, Mo.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,115 yards
Purse: $675,000
Defending champion: Martin Trainer
Notables in the field: Kristoffer Ventura, Braden Thornberry, Doug Ghim, Davis Riley, Henrik Norlander
Tee times: N/A