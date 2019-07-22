Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

World Golf Championships

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Southwind, Memphis. Tenn.

Course specs: Par 70, 7,237 yards

Purse: $10.25 million

Defending champion: Justin Thomas (won WGC-Bridgestone); Dustin Johnson (won FedEx St. Jude Classic)

Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Wolff

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, Noon-1:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nev.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,472 yards

Purse: $3.5 million

Defending champion: Andrew Putnam

Notables in the field: Collin Morikawa, John Daly, Jim Herman, Doc Redman, Martin Kaymer

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Evian Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Evian Resort, Evian-les-Bains, France

Course specs: Par 71, 6,527 yards

Purse: $4.1 million

Defending champion: Angela Stanford

Notables in the field: Sung Hyun Park, Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim, Brooke Henderson

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m. ET and 9:30-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 9-11:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)

R&A/European Senior Tour

The Senior Open

Thursday-Sunday, Royal Lytham and St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes, England

Course specs: Par 70, 6,948 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez

Notables in the field: Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Fred Couples, Tom Watson

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-Noon ET (Golf Channel) and Noon-2 p.m. ET (NBC)

Korn Ferry Tour

Price Cutter Charity Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Highland Springs CC, Springfield, Mo.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,115 yards

Purse: $675,000

Defending champion: Martin Trainer

Notables in the field: Kristoffer Ventura, Braden Thornberry, Doug Ghim, Davis Riley, Henrik Norlander

Tee times: N/A