This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for American Express, other events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):
PGA Tour
The American Express
Thursday-Sunday, PGA West (Stadum/Nicklaus Tournament) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, California
Course specs: Stadum – Par 72, 7,158 yards, designed by Pete Dye ; Nicklaus Tournament – Par 72, 7,147 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus; La Quinta CC – Par 72, 7,060 yards, designed by Frank and Lawrence Hughes
Purse: $7.6 million ($1,368,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Si Woo Kim
Notables in the field: Kim, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Rory Sabbatini, Brice Garnett, Tyler Duncan, J.T. Poston, Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer, Alex Smalley
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-7 p.m., GC
LPGA
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Thursday-Sunday, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Florida
Course specs: Par 71, 6,645 yards, designed by Thomas Fazio
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Jessica Korda
Notables in the field: Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Michelle Wie West, Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit, Stacy Lewis
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-3 p.m., GC, 3-5 p.m., NBC; Sunday, final round, 1:30-2 p.m., GC, 2-4:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Thursday-Saturday, Hualalai GC, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Course specs: Par 72, 7,053 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus
Purse: $2 million ($340,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Darren Clarke
Notables in the field: Clarke, Jim Furyk, Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson, David Duval, John Daly, Alex Cejka, Shane Bertsch, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 7-10 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7-10 p.m., GC; Saturday, final round, 7-10 p.m., GC
DP World Tour
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Course specs: Par 72, 7,425 yards, designed by Kyle Phillips
Purse: $8 million
Defending champion: Tyrrell Hatton
Notables in the field: Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Bob MacIntyre, Marcus Kinhult, Jason Scrivener, George Coetzee, Marc Warren, Julien Guerrier, Tapio Pulkkanen, Robert Rock, Brandon Stone, Thongchai Jaidee, Erik van Rooyen, James Morrison, Steven Brown
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 2-8 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2-8 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-8 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2 a.m.-8 a.m., GC
Masters/R&A/USGA
Latin America Amateur Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog), Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Course specs: Par 72, 7,263 yards, designed by Pete Dye
Defending champion: Abel Gallegos (2020)
Notables in the field: Gallegos, Segundo Oliva Pinto, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Julian Perico, Kevin O'Connell, Jeronimo Esteve, Kurt Rivers, Justin Burrowes, Benjamin Saiz-Wenz, Javier Correa, Pablo Castellanos, Jose Ramirez
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, noon-2 p.m., ESPN; Friday, second round, noon-2 p.m., ESPN; Saturday, third round, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN; Sunday, final round, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN
Other events
ASIAN TOUR: SMBC Singapore Open, Thursday-Sunday, Sentosa GC (Serapong), Singapore
KORN FERRY TOUR: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Sunday-Wednesday, Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas