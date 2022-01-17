This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for American Express, other events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

The American Express

Thursday-Sunday, PGA West (Stadum/Nicklaus Tournament) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, California

Course specs: Stadum – Par 72, 7,158 yards, designed by Pete Dye ; Nicklaus Tournament – Par 72, 7,147 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus; La Quinta CC – Par 72, 7,060 yards, designed by Frank and Lawrence Hughes

Purse: $7.6 million ($1,368,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Si Woo Kim

Notables in the field: Kim, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Rory Sabbatini, Brice Garnett, Tyler Duncan, J.T. Poston, Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer, Alex Smalley

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-7 p.m., GC

LPGA

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Thursday-Sunday, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Florida

Course specs: Par 71, 6,645 yards, designed by Thomas Fazio

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Jessica Korda

Notables in the field: Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Michelle Wie West, Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit, Stacy Lewis

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-3 p.m., GC, 3-5 p.m., NBC; Sunday, final round, 1:30-2 p.m., GC, 2-4:30 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Thursday-Saturday, Hualalai GC, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Course specs: Par 72, 7,053 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus

Purse: $2 million ($340,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Darren Clarke

Notables in the field: Clarke, Jim Furyk, Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson, David Duval, John Daly, Alex Cejka, Shane Bertsch, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 7-10 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7-10 p.m., GC; Saturday, final round, 7-10 p.m., GC

DP World Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Course specs: Par 72, 7,425 yards, designed by Kyle Phillips

Purse: $8 million

Defending champion: Tyrrell Hatton

Notables in the field: Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Bob MacIntyre, Marcus Kinhult, Jason Scrivener, George Coetzee, Marc Warren, Julien Guerrier, Tapio Pulkkanen, Robert Rock, Brandon Stone, Thongchai Jaidee, Erik van Rooyen, James Morrison, Steven Brown

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 2-8 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2-8 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-8 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2 a.m.-8 a.m., GC

Masters/R&A/USGA

Latin America Amateur Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog), Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic

Course specs: Par 72, 7,263 yards, designed by Pete Dye

Defending champion: Abel Gallegos (2020)

Notables in the field: Gallegos, Segundo Oliva Pinto, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Julian Perico, Kevin O'Connell, Jeronimo Esteve, Kurt Rivers, Justin Burrowes, Benjamin Saiz-Wenz, Javier Correa, Pablo Castellanos, Jose Ramirez

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, noon-2 p.m., ESPN; Friday, second round, noon-2 p.m., ESPN; Saturday, third round, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN; Sunday, final round, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN

Other events

ASIAN TOUR: SMBC Singapore Open, Thursday-Sunday, Sentosa GC (Serapong), Singapore

KORN FERRY TOUR: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Sunday-Wednesday, Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas